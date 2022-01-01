from the turns-out-there-was-a-Didymos-shattering-kaboom dept.
NASA's DART successfully collides with asteroid
NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) successfully hit its target at 7:14 PM Eastern on Monday. The asteroid they were aiming at was 11 million km away, and controllers believe the impact was within 20m of the precise point they were aiming for.
While measurements and analysis are expected to continue for years, it appears that humanity may now have a tool for deflecting asteroids that are detected heading towards planet Earth, enabling us to not go the way of the dinosaurs.
Ground Telescopes Capture Jaw-Dropping Views of DART Asteroid Impact
Telescopes around the world honed in on the historic collision, revealing a surprisingly large and bright impact plume:
Telescopes around the world were focused on the binary asteroid system. Going into the experiment, it wasn't clear how visible the impact might be from Earth, but the images we're seeing from the ground clearly show a substantial plume emanating from Didymos.
"It is hard to comment on the stunning experience we had last night," wrote the Virtual Telescope project in a blog post. "We saw in real-time, with our very own eyes, the effects of DART slamming into its target asteroid Didymos, making it much brighter, with a huge cloud of debris." [...]
[...] I'm struck by the size of the plume, but it's difficult to tell if the impact kicked up a lot of material or if these views are a function of really bright dust. Views of Dimorphos's surface looked very rubble pile-like, suggesting a loose conglomeration of materials. If that's the case, Dimorphos may have done tremendous damage to the asteroid, but we need more data to be sure. At the very least, DART produced a substantial cloud of dust.
Definitely worth clicking through and seeing the time-lapse images from the ground. [hubie]
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday September 28, @08:08PM (2 children)
Too bad we couldn't have one or more cameras positioned close to the asteroid. The view from ten miles (or less?) distance would have been truly awesome! That would have at least doubled the cost of the mission though.
(Score: 1) by Sjolfr on Wednesday September 28, @08:42PM
The mission parameters have a LICIACube satellite positioned for observation/data collection/photo/video so I would hope to see some of that eventually.
https://www.nasa.gov/specials/pdco/index.html [nasa.gov]
Go down to "Key Objectives"
(Score: 1) by Sjolfr on Wednesday September 28, @08:45PM
And here are the DRACO images just prior to impact
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/dart-s-final-images-prior-to-impact [nasa.gov]