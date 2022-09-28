Pixiv fought back, however, with some of the site's users adding "sensitive" keywords to their artworks, including "Tiananmen massacre," which alerted the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s massive, government-backed censorship system.

Other sensitive and forbidden keywords included "Free Hong Kong," "Independence for Taiwan," and "June 4, Tiananmen Square," all of which are heavily censored terms behind China's Great Firewall.

Germany-based university lecturer Zhu Rui said the move had deliberately and ingeniously manipulated government censors in China.

"The Japanese artists being pirated on Pixiv were forced to take this action as a last resort to defend their rights," Zhu told RFA. "The pirated website was then shut down by the iron fist of the CCP, which was great to see."