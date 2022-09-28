from the free-tibet dept.
Radio Free Asia is reporting on a copyright hack used by a Japanese art platform, Pixiv, to clamp down on copyright violations in red China. Copyright infringers there had duplicated the whole site's content almost verbatim, translating tags and titles along the way, and then offering the ripped off content to people in red China in place of the original. Pixiv picked up on a way to use red China's heavy handed censorship to their advantage, this time, by peppering their art with words and phrases banned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Pixiv fought back, however, with some of the site's users adding "sensitive" keywords to their artworks, including "Tiananmen massacre," which alerted the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s massive, government-backed censorship system.
Other sensitive and forbidden keywords included "Free Hong Kong," "Independence for Taiwan," and "June 4, Tiananmen Square," all of which are heavily censored terms behind China's Great Firewall.
Germany-based university lecturer Zhu Rui said the move had deliberately and ingeniously manipulated government censors in China.
"The Japanese artists being pirated on Pixiv were forced to take this action as a last resort to defend their rights," Zhu told RFA. "The pirated website was then shut down by the iron fist of the CCP, which was great to see."
This method has been used for a longer period by YouTubers in free China to prevent their videos being swiped and reposted to other platforms based within red China.
It is a great pity that they don't make more options for people to pay for content. I mean. $5 here and there, who cares. I doubt I'll ever sign up for a ebook service. Why bother? Netflix was ok until they started being crappy to VPN users. Where can I pay $10 a month for all you can eat Anime with English dubs? right. Manga? Comics? Someone want to chime in here?
CR was the place to go until they went woke. I used to pay them, then just pirate the content anyway since it was better delivery from torrents and auto dl from rss. Their site was horrible. I stopped paying after the political nonsense.
https://zoro.to/ [zoro.to]
it's pirate
https://mangadex.org/ [mangadex.org] quality piracy
https://mangakakalot.com/ [mangakakalot.com] jank, use adblocker
Anybody can explain these two terms which appear here: what is Red China and Free China ?
"Red China" The Commies, the Evil Empire. We begin bombing in 10 minutes, except now thanks to that Commie lover Nixon, we're up to our
ass in debt to them
"Free" China == Taiwan
Red refers to the color of communist flags. In 1950s United States, suspected communist we're called a name with red in it. That way it wasn't a direct claim, just insulting some action perceived as communist.
state power is bad and should be reduced to the lowest possible level
Lowest possible level: no, as that is zero. While anarchy might be fine in theory, in practice it isn't an utopia.
Lowest necessary level: well, kind of. It may be greater than you think or are comfortable with.
the lowest possible level is what is still functional, so pointing out that zero is not functional is moot
And it might be lower than you think or are comfortable with.
The founding fathers of the USA had a lot to say about the minimum government power necessary.
So do I.
I support Taiwan's independence... on USA, Japan's independence on USA and Germany's independence on USA.
Also, I support Ulster province of Eire independence on GB. And Basque and Catalunya independence on Spain.
Don't take me wrong. Please, de-occupy these before modding me down!
Hypocrites...
Now, let's see how independence is valued here on SoylentNews in real. (I like existential proofs the most before all logic paradigms...)
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
If this is about Puerto Rico, you are free to join your Caribbean compatriots/comrades at any time. I don't think your island will fare better amongst others who exhibit the worst qualities you possess.
In other words, they did this to themselves and suffered the consequences. But maybe it'll be better when we force Puerto Rico to make all the right choices?
Maybe having a colonial master had something to do with going bankrupt? No, it couldn't be all those companies, coincidentally tied to politicians, that rip profits out of the place. It must be that the hard-working lazy brown people made the wrong decisions. Probably when they chose to have brown skin. Feudalistic boot-licker.
Like the AFL-CIO [maritimetrades.org]?
Well, they did.
Colicky race-baiter.