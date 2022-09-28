Stories
Japanese Manga Platform Hits Back at Chinese Pirates with Banned Political Keywords

canopic jug writes:

Radio Free Asia is reporting on a copyright hack used by a Japanese art platform, Pixiv, to clamp down on copyright violations in red China. Copyright infringers there had duplicated the whole site's content almost verbatim, translating tags and titles along the way, and then offering the ripped off content to people in red China in place of the original. Pixiv picked up on a way to use red China's heavy handed censorship to their advantage, this time, by peppering their art with words and phrases banned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Pixiv fought back, however, with some of the site's users adding "sensitive" keywords to their artworks, including "Tiananmen massacre," which alerted the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s massive, government-backed censorship system.

Other sensitive and forbidden keywords included "Free Hong Kong," "Independence for Taiwan," and "June 4, Tiananmen Square," all of which are heavily censored terms behind China's Great Firewall.

Germany-based university lecturer Zhu Rui said the move had deliberately and ingeniously manipulated government censors in China.

"The Japanese artists being pirated on Pixiv were forced to take this action as a last resort to defend their rights," Zhu told RFA. "The pirated website was then shut down by the iron fist of the CCP, which was great to see."

This method has been used for a longer period by YouTubers in free China to prevent their videos being swiped and reposted to other platforms based within red China.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 29, @12:47PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 29, @12:47PM (#1274175)

    It is a great pity that they don't make more options for people to pay for content. I mean. $5 here and there, who cares. I doubt I'll ever sign up for a ebook service. Why bother? Netflix was ok until they started being crappy to VPN users. Where can I pay $10 a month for all you can eat Anime with English dubs? right. Manga? Comics? Someone want to chime in here?

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Username on Thursday September 29, @04:48PM (1 child)

      by Username (4557) on Thursday September 29, @04:48PM (#1274202)

      CR was the place to go until they went woke. I used to pay them, then just pirate the content anyway since it was better delivery from torrents and auto dl from rss. Their site was horrible. I stopped paying after the political nonsense.

      • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 29, @10:13PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 29, @10:13PM (#1274243)

        https://zoro.to/ [zoro.to]

        it's pirate

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 29, @10:17PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 29, @10:17PM (#1274247)

      https://mangadex.org/ [mangadex.org] quality piracy
      https://mangakakalot.com/ [mangakakalot.com] jank, use adblocker

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by cosurgi on Thursday September 29, @03:16PM (2 children)

    by cosurgi (272) on Thursday September 29, @03:16PM (#1274192) Journal

    Anybody can explain these two terms which appear here: what is Red China and Free China ?

    • (Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 29, @04:30PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 29, @04:30PM (#1274195)

      "Red China" The Commies, the Evil Empire. We begin bombing in 10 minutes, except now thanks to that Commie lover Nixon, we're up to our
      ass in debt to them

      "Free" China == Taiwan

      • (Score: 4, Informative) by Username on Thursday September 29, @04:44PM

        by Username (4557) on Thursday September 29, @04:44PM (#1274200)

        Red refers to the color of communist flags. In 1950s United States, suspected communist we're called a name with red in it. That way it wasn't a direct claim, just insulting some action perceived as communist.

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by HammeredGlass on Thursday September 29, @05:31PM (6 children)

    by HammeredGlass (12241) on Thursday September 29, @05:31PM (#1274205)

    state power is bad and should be reduced to the lowest possible level

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by pTamok on Thursday September 29, @05:54PM (5 children)

      by pTamok (3042) on Thursday September 29, @05:54PM (#1274207)

      Lowest possible level: no, as that is zero. While anarchy might be fine in theory, in practice it isn't an utopia.
      Lowest necessary level: well, kind of. It may be greater than you think or are comfortable with.

      • (Score: 3, Funny) by HammeredGlass on Thursday September 29, @08:56PM

        by HammeredGlass (12241) on Thursday September 29, @08:56PM (#1274227)

        the lowest possible level is what is still functional, so pointing out that zero is not functional is moot

      • (Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Friday September 30, @12:36AM (3 children)

        by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 30, @12:36AM (#1274267) Journal

        Lowest necessary level: well, kind of. It may be greater than you think or are comfortable with.

        And it might be lower than you think or are comfortable with.

        • (Score: 3, Interesting) by EEMac on Friday September 30, @02:53AM (2 children)

          by EEMac (6423) on Friday September 30, @02:53AM (#1274285)

          The founding fathers of the USA had a lot to say about the minimum government power necessary.

          • (Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Friday September 30, @04:08AM (1 child)

            by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 30, @04:08AM (#1274291) Journal

            The founding fathers of the USA had a lot to say about the minimum government power necessary.

            So do I.

            • (Score: 1) by khallow on Friday September 30, @04:11AM

              by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 30, @04:11AM (#1274292) Journal
              And some other people in this thread.

  • (Score: 4, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday September 29, @06:58PM (4 children)

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) Subscriber Badge on Thursday September 29, @06:58PM (#1274213) Journal

    I support Taiwan's independence... on USA, Japan's independence on USA and Germany's independence on USA.

    Also, I support Ulster province of Eire independence on GB. And Basque and Catalunya independence on Spain.

    Don't take me wrong. Please, de-occupy these before modding me down!

    ‘More a colony today than we were 30 years ago’: former senator of Puerto Rico' 28.9.2022

    GT: "Puerto Rico was handed over to the US at the end of the Spanish-American war in 1898 "as a form of war booty." Since then, it has labored under what is a colonial relationship." Is the relationship between Puerto Rico and the US today similar that of a colony and suzerain?

    García: It is a classical colonial relationship. For example, the most important laws that are applied to Puerto Rico are made in the Congress of the United States with no participation, because Puerto Ricans do not vote for congressmen. Puerto Ricans do not vote for the president of the United States, so they lose out on a say regarding the most important, fundamental laws that apply to Puerto Rico from the United States, and Puerto Rico does not have to approve them. At the same time, in the past few years, although we have enjoyed a certain level of local self-government, particularly since the 1940s, that self-government now has been eroded and minimized, because the Puerto Rican government went bankrupt in 2016.

    Hypocrites...

    Now, let's see how independence is valued here on SoylentNews in real. (I like existential proofs the most before all logic paradigms...)

    • (Score: 3, Touché) by HammeredGlass on Thursday September 29, @08:58PM

      by HammeredGlass (12241) on Thursday September 29, @08:58PM (#1274230)

      If this is about Puerto Rico, you are free to join your Caribbean compatriots/comrades at any time. I don't think your island will fare better amongst others who exhibit the worst qualities you possess.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Friday September 30, @12:40AM (2 children)

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 30, @12:40AM (#1274269) Journal

      that self-government now has been eroded and minimized, because the Puerto Rican government went bankrupt in 2016

      In other words, they did this to themselves and suffered the consequences. But maybe it'll be better when we force Puerto Rico to make all the right choices?

      • (Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 30, @01:39AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 30, @01:39AM (#1274274)

        Maybe having a colonial master had something to do with going bankrupt? No, it couldn't be all those companies, coincidentally tied to politicians, that rip profits out of the place. It must be that the hard-working lazy brown people made the wrong decisions. Probably when they chose to have brown skin. Feudalistic boot-licker.

        • (Score: 3, Touché) by khallow on Friday September 30, @02:08AM

          by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 30, @02:08AM (#1274280) Journal

          No, it couldn't be all those companies, coincidentally tied to politicians, that rip profits out of the place.

          Like the AFL-CIO [maritimetrades.org]?

          It must be that the hard-working lazy brown people made the wrong decisions.

          Well, they did.

          Feudalistic boot-licker.

          Colicky race-baiter.

