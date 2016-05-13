Intel and Samsung are getting ready for 'slidable' PCs
Samsung Display and Intel are working on "slidable" PCs. During Intel's Innovation keynote today, Samsung Display CEO JS Choi appeared onstage to show off a prototype PC that slides from a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch display.
"We're announcing the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PCs," said Choi. "This device will satisfy various needs for a larger screen and portability as well." Samsung Display has chosen to implement a sliding (rather than foldable) technology for its flexible PC displays, and Choi appeared to indicate that "foldable is gone" on PCs for now.
GIF.
(Score: 4, Informative) by progo on Friday September 30, @02:57AM (4 children)
To paraphrase John C. Dvorak: there's no evidence anyone wants this stuff. No one needs a foldable phone, a curve-ajustable TV, or a roll-up tablet. The risk of complete failure in these janky prototypes isn't worth the benefit the user gets.
(Score: 2) by higuita on Friday September 30, @03:24AM (2 children)
In the past i recall seeing some project that had a phone, that could insert in to a table or a laptop and you could share the same device in portable way, bigger, or a full workstation... it was cool on paper, but the fact i don't even recall the name show how much success it was...
if it is a phone or a table, it will not be powerful and/or short battery or/and heavy ... add the cost of being flexible and it usually is also expensive compared with a real laptop.
Android or IOS as a desktop suck... windows suck as a phone/tablet... linux could do both, but few people outside tech guys want that... so yes, you are correct
(Score: 2) by bussdriver on Friday September 30, @05:32AM (1 child)
wireless charging, blutooth inputs, and displayport has been trying to get somebody to make their wireless display spec a reality.
As soon as the display works then you'll have a desk without a computer and you simply set your phone on the charger and get to work! for many people this will be good enough for whatever junk they run for software at work. many people are doing their jobs with phones and no computer already. serious work will require real computers but it'll be the minority.
If all goes well, we'll play office politics or marketing all day and chat with the AI like in The Jetsons where the humans just barely boss the computers around which never go beyond a lame joke about their situation.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Friday September 30, @03:28PM
We're pretty close to that now. I agree it doesn't make much sense to pursue sliding computers or some other standalone display when you can put on a pair of goggles and see a desktop in whatever size or number you desire. When you suppose that augmented reality and virtual reality are also on the verge of becoming part of our our normal workflow then you have abstracted not only from old forms of hardware but also from physical locations. Universal connectivity could potentially be delivered by the Starlink satellites that are being launched in great number now, and storage media are more than adequate for most needs already. That leaves battery life as the greatest remaining hurdle to total mobility.
Well, there is one other hurdle: a physical keyboard for touch-typing. I have been interested in wearable computing since the Dot-Com days and have really, really tried to write code on phones, tablets, and other devices, but it is the least practical thing imaginable. There are roll-up and folding keyboards out there but they are all less than full keyboards. And, no, I'm not gonna wave my hands around in the air a la Minority Report and I'm also not gonna get hardware installed in my head to read my thoughts.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @03:10AM
IIRC, a roll-up piano keyboard appeared on Star Trek Next Generation. It was like "something I picked up visiting somewhere" or "something I got from a trader". I think they nailed it. The roll-up piano was a novelty. It appeared in that one episode. I don't recall anything else on the ship that routinely rolled up or folded. Most of the ship's interfaces were touch screens, which is what's on the real-life Dragon Capsule (with backup mechanical buttons for critical systems).
So sure, if they want to make foldable, slideable, roll-up interfaces as a novelty or niche and it pencils out at lower sales, why not? Indeed, most of us don't want it.
(Score: 2) by ataradov on Friday September 30, @03:32AM (1 child)
Pretty easy to predict that this is going to fail. Sure, we need more moving parts and a bending screen for no reason or benefit.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Friday September 30, @02:12PM
More moving parts == more things that can break == reason for customer to buy a new one. Seems like a no-brainer to me.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"