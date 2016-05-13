Samsung Display and Intel are working on "slidable" PCs. During Intel's Innovation keynote today, Samsung Display CEO JS Choi appeared onstage to show off a prototype PC that slides from a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch display.

"We're announcing the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PCs," said Choi. "This device will satisfy various needs for a larger screen and portability as well." Samsung Display has chosen to implement a sliding (rather than foldable) technology for its flexible PC displays, and Choi appeared to indicate that "foldable is gone" on PCs for now.