Major Audacity Update Makes It a Much Better Audio Production Tool

posted by hubie on Friday September 30, @06:41PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the sound-of-progress dept.
It adds non-destructive editing, real-time effects, VST3 support and more:

Audacity is best known as a free app to do quick audio edits and record audio, but the latest update makes it more viable as a full on production tool, parent Muse Group has announced. Version 3.2 now supports non-destructive editing, real-time effects and enhanced VST3 support, along with user interface improvements and faster audio sharing via a new service, audio.com.

The most welcome addition is non-destructive audio capabilities that allow creators to adjust effects without the changes being permanently baked into the audio file. It also supports real-time playback of effects and crossfades as you adjust them, allowing for more accurate edits while listening to audio. That compares to previous versions, which required that you render the effect before you could hear it.

[...] Finally, the new audio.com site lets you easily share audio files by sending a link rather than the entire file. You can share files either publicly or privately, or use your account for cloud storage. (Muse Group recently updated its privacy policy, promising it wouldn't sell any of the "very limited" data it collects from users.) The new version of the app is now available as a free download.

Brief video showing the new features

Audacity is a great audio editing tool that is actually free. This update looks like it adds many more production level features.

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday September 30, @09:08PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Friday September 30, @09:08PM (#1274377)

    Just remember this happened [bbc.com] before you start it up.

    Yeah the Muse Group backpedaled on that one. How long before they try it again though? Do you trust them? I don't.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Snort on Friday September 30, @09:15PM (1 child)

    by Snort (5141) on Friday September 30, @09:15PM (#1274378)

    Have they done anything to repair their relationship with the open source community?

    The fork Tenacity seems stalled. https://github.com/tenacityteam/tenacity [github.com]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 01, @05:39AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 01, @05:39AM (#1274421)

      It was rightfully killed by Sneedacity.

