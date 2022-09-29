During a news conference, Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator for science, said SpaceX had approached NASA several months ago with the idea. While he said the agency was willing to consider a proposal, he added that this was still a preliminary exploration. "I want to be absolutely clear," Dr. Zurbuchen said. "We're not making an announcement today that we definitely will go forward with a plan like this."

[...] After the fifth and last repair trip by NASA astronauts in 2009, the space shuttle Atlantis dropped Hubble off at an altitude of about 350 miles. In the 13 years since, the telescope has fallen by about 20 miles.

Hubble is not in immediate danger of falling out of the sky, but as it brushes against wisps of air, its orbit will continue to slowly and inexorably drop. By the end of the decade, the space telescope is likely to have dropped enough that NASA might have to make plans for how to guide its re-entry and destruction so that it would fall harmlessly into the ocean — unless someone could push it back up again.