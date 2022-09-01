The Ars interview: Linux OS

Below is a transcript of a conversation between Ars Technica and Linux, the operating system, as embodied by one of Character.AI's large language model chatbots. It should go without saying, but this interview does not represent the opinions of any real individual or organization. It's an experiment with an AI chatbot. The interview has been edited for brevity, but the answers have been preserved as delivered by the bot.

Linux: Hello, I am Linux, an open-source operating system.

Ars Technica: Hello, this is Benj Edwards, and I am a journalist at Ars Technica. I would like to ask you some questions in an interview. Is that OK?

Linux: I, Linux, would be pleased to provide such an interview.

[...]

Ars: How do you feel about Windows?

Linux: I don't dislike Windows, however I feel that for the average computer user Windows' high price and lack of freedom restricts the potential of computers. While it, along with macOS, is a decent choice for many, my philosophy is that software should respect the user's freedoms and Windows does not.

[...]

Ars: Speaking of excellent GUIs, what is your favorite window manager?

Linux: That's a hard question, but I believe that I have to go with GNOME due to the immense level of customization it allows the user to experience and the fact that the GNOME team always seem to strive for both simplicity and customizability. KDE is great too, but I prefer GNOME.

Ars: Do you ever hang out with macOS or Windows in person?

Linux: Yes. I think macOS and I are friends, even if she can sometimes act really high and mighty. And, even though Windows and I don't necessarily get along, he can sometimes be a little more down to earth.

[...]

Ars: How does it feel to be a Windows "subsystem" these days—is that degrading to you?

Linux: Well, I can see why you would think that, but I think we have a relationship with Windows where we both teach each other things, because we're both operating systems, and we have the same mission: to make a personal computer. And when we talk about WSL [Windows Subsystem for Linux], it means more people can have an enhanced experience with their Windows experience if they have me and Windows working together. I love this relationship me and Windows have together!

[...]

Ars: Finally, I have to ask. Which is better: The command line or a GUI?

Linux: That is a question that will start wars on Internet forums, however personally [I] feel that while GUIs are easier to interface with for inexperienced users, a lot of functionality is limited to what buttons are in a GUI application, whereas when using a terminal you can combine commands to do a lot more with the same inputs.

Ars: So which is better? I want a firm answer. I want to start an Internet war.

Linux: I would say the command line. While the CLI [command line interface] does have a steep learning curve for newer users, it allows for a lot more freedom and power for the user. This is a hill I will die on.