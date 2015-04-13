from the money-to-burn dept.
Saudi Arabia's government-funded gaming conglomerate The Savvy Gaming Group will invest $37.8 billion in gaming as part of a controversial effort to expand the kingdom's role in the sector.
Savvy has earmarked more than $13 billion "for the acquisition and development of a leading game publisher to become a strategic development partner," according to the kingdom's press agency.
From Reuters we read:
Saudi Arabia's Savvy Games Group, owned by sovereign wealth fund PIF, will invest 142 billion riyals ($37.8 billion) in initiatives aimed at making the kingdom a global hub for gaming, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.
The investments will include 70 billion riyals to take several minority stakes in companies that support Savvy's game development agenda and 50 billion riyals to acquire "a leading game publisher to become a strategic development partner".
Another 20 billion riyals will be invested in mature industry partners who bring expertise to Savvy's portfolio and 2 billion riyals will target industry disruptors "to grow early-stage games and esports companies."
Not seeing how making video games passes my 7th grade "this is what your government does" chapter.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 01, @03:10PM (3 children)
It was the Korean government that made k-pop a thing.
https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2015/04/13/399414351/how-the-south-korean-government-made-k-pop-a-thing [npr.org]
So why would a gov invest in games? Lots of reasons. Their oil revenues are likely to eventually become low. It's a desert country, you don't have to be outside at daytime to make games and do esports. Whether it'll be a success who knows... But they've still got oil money might as well try stuff while they can. Dubai has been trying stuff too.
On another related note:
https://youtu.be/DRpt0JkKQ34 [youtu.be]
https://youtu.be/vj79ypG9KS8 [youtu.be]
https://youtu.be/3ADvRrQfRWI [youtu.be]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 01, @03:23PM
And Putin just hastened that moment - everybody with money and their dog scrambles to build anything not based on dynojuice (and fill the Chinese pockets in the process).
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday October 01, @09:00PM
As I recall, it was a Saudi Royal that owned some crazy fraction of AOL (like 30+%) back when AOL was the big thing on the internet, circa You've got mail, etc.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @07:26AM
In the third video one of them kicks the other in the nuts. Good show. Keep it up.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday October 01, @03:11PM (1 child)
The government may be fronting this, but you can bet it is actually the ruling elite. What do you do with your $billions? They're looking for the next big thing. Being out of touch, they've just become aware of gaming.
Which is all good. With any luck, they will lose some of those $billions, and put them back in circulation.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 01, @03:18PM
They see the influence of oil diminishing and are looking to diversify. They are also doing a LOT of marketing and self promotion for their image. LIV golf is the most recent high profile venture, but they've been very heavy into sports and sport ownership.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by looorg on Saturday October 01, @03:15PM (7 children)
Why? Culture-washing. To try and wash away the stink of being a brutal totalitarian monarchy that goes around murdering journalists (Khashoggi), financing terrorism (9-11), jailing people left and right etc.
After all this works, you already have various royalty figures and their investment fund (PFI) that own various European soccer clubs and they invest a lot in the entertainment and movie industry. They already own like 5% of Nintendo etc.
Still the sum is like chump-change for them. Consider that Microsoft was/is willing to pay like $70 billion just to buy Activision/Blizzard. But it's not that $40 billion is nothing, I'm sure it will buy some loyalty and attract some development studios that can create games or portray an image of Saudi Arabia and the House of Saud in a way that is more to their liking -- more Aladdin and Arabian Nights and less evil Muslim terrorists and brutal dictators.
You are not seeing the bigger picture. They are buying influence and trying to reshape their image. They are not doing it cause they like to play video games. Sort of like why did the US DOD / US Army invest in video games to make Americas army? Not cause they like to sit around playing video games.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/America's_Army [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by stretch611 on Saturday October 01, @06:38PM (4 children)
I came here to write this same answer.
It is the exact same reason why the Saudis created the LIV Golf Tournament. Let's spend a lot of money and get in the news and the culture. Make them forget what assholes we really are.
Not a Mega Millions Jackpot winner
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 01, @07:12PM (3 children)
The real sickness is in those that joined the league, bunch of racist jerks, they know what the Saudi rulers are.
We did this, when we created the petro-dollar in '73
(Score: 4, Touché) by khallow on Saturday October 01, @11:08PM (2 children)
Boy, I wish you'd stop creating those petro-dollars and leaving those brutal dictatorships all over the place. Highly irresponsible!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @05:04AM (1 child)
Maybe so, but it's very profitable
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday October 02, @10:21AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 01, @07:04PM (1 child)
We live in the gangster's world. Look back to the "original sin" (yeah, the one in the bible), nothing has changed. The billionaire snake always gets the girl
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 01, @11:06PM
I think you mean, the welfare queen snake cheats the decent Christian billionaire. Time to take our Eden back of the immigrant welfare subhumans.
(Score: 4, Touché) by maxwell demon on Saturday October 01, @05:31PM
I think there are a lot of things governments do that are not in your 7th grade chapter. Although I'll grant you that most of those are things they don't do openly.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday October 01, @06:11PM
Saudi Arabia is used to fast, easy money from oil. They perceive gaming as fast easy money. Hence they invest in gaming as part of an effort to maintain their totally artificial way of life. No surprise there.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Saturday October 01, @06:53PM (3 children)
I have a vision of a new game... I wonder if they want to invest in it...
The game I envision is a PVP first person shooter. You are armed with machetes, you invite unarmed journalists that have different beliefs in to sign paperwork and ambush them making sure to slice and dice them into as many little pieces as you can. Then you pay off corrupt world leaders to cover for your misdeeds.
You win the game by spending millions of dollars to people in a sham sporting event to make it appear that you are wise and benevolent person who would never do such a thing. Bonus points if you use the same corrupt former government leaders. And the ultimate victory is performing the same tournament right next door to the location of your previous terror attacks.
Not a Mega Millions Jackpot winner
(Score: 5, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 01, @07:21PM
Hello Dear Developer,
We do find your ideas about a computer game to be very interesting. We are willing to invest $ in your project and vision. Could you please come to our consulate in Istanbul to sign some paperwork?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday October 01, @09:22PM
Hell, you could probably get some money from Amnesty International for an idea like that.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 01, @11:11PM
If it had a driving scene where you roll coal over eco-terrorists and run over women trying to get across the border (either direction), I can see this might be fun.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Sunday October 02, @08:14AM
Once the oil runs out, and it will, Saudi & UAE go back to being sh1t hole desert that no one cares about.
They are building all these resorts and entertainment attractions because they are planning for that day.
It won't work.