Bruce Willis sells deepfake rights to his likeness for commercial use
Bruce Willis has sold the "digital twin" rights to his likeness for commercial video production use, according to a report by The Telegraph. This move allows the Hollywood actor to digitally appear in future commercials and possibly even films, and he has already appeared in a Russian commercial using the technology.
Willis, who has been diagnosed with a language disorder called aphasia, announced that he would be "stepping away" from acting earlier this year. Instead, he will license his digital rights through a company called Deepcake. The company is based in Tbilisi, Georgia, and is doing business in America while being registered as a corporation in Delaware.
Deepcake obtained Willis' likeness by training a deep learning neural network model on his appearances in blockbuster action films from the 1990s. With his facial appearance known, the model can then apply Willis's head to another actor with a similar build in a process commonly called a deepfake. Deepfakes have become popular in recent years on TikTok, with unauthorized deepfakes of Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves gathering large followings.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Sunday October 02, @01:12AM (5 children)
Is this the future of entertainment then? Actors being digital immortal and staring forever in the movies even beyond death. After all music and books from dead artists keep raking in the cash since the rights are passed around and sold like tokens. The Mouse must be salivating ...
Is there some clause in the contract that states what Willis digital twin will appear in? Russian commercials? Isn't there an embargo/war going on? Shouldn't he be shunned in America now? Is Willis in camp Putin?
That said some part of me does hope all the deepfakes eventually get together and do some weird ass porn movie together. Willis could become the new goatse-dude. Just to show what a bad idea it is to sell your likeness, digital or not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @01:33AM (1 child)
> Shouldn't he be shunned in America now?
That doesn't bother me, but I'm guessing that going with a Russian based company was not a great move. The Russians historically have been pretty sketchy on copyright* and I suspect that Bruce stands a good chance of getting ripped off.
* The USSR didn't get around to signing international (C) conventions for quite a while--and regularly translated/copied/printed books from other countries (paying no royalty).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_copyright_relations_of_Russia [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by legont on Sunday October 02, @03:38AM
It's not Russian company. It's a Georgian one and Georgia recently fought - and lost - a war with Russia.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @01:55AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @06:52AM
Free Bruce Willis's digital twin!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @03:31AM
Many Russians have fled to Georgia recently and the countries have no diplomatic ties following their war. Despite this, a Georgian company can make a commercial for a Russian company.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @01:20AM
It's important to realize that aphasia is something with an underlying cause. Stroke is one of the most common causes, or it could be a sign of dementia. His condition may or may not be treatable (e.g., blood thinners might prevent further damage if stroke was the underlying cause).
Whatever is going on, best wishes.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Magic Oddball on Sunday October 02, @03:24AM
I just ran across this a bit ago:
Bruce Willis denies selling rights to his face - BBC [bbc.com]
Basically, the Daily Fail wrote an article claiming he'd sold his likeness to the company based on the existence of the one commercaisl, and other news outlets reported on it without verifying the information. Bruce Willis' spokesperson and the Deepcake company have both come forward to states that the reports were inaccurate.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MIRV888 on Sunday October 02, @06:32AM (1 child)
Deepfakes are just the tip of the iceberg for disinformation and deception.
The lower end of the bell curve eats that stuff hook, line, and sinker too.
Truth has become subjective.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @07:07AM
You can destroy those who speak the truth, but you cannot destroy the truth itself.