An AI Message Decoder Based on Bacterial Growth Patterns:
From a box of Cracker Jack to The Da Vinci Code, everybody enjoys deciphering secret messages. But biomedical engineers at Duke University have taken the decoder ring to place it's never been before — the patterns created by bacterial colonies.
Depending on the initial conditions used, such as nutrient levels and space constraints, bacteria tend to grow in specific ways. The researchers created a virtual bacterial colony and then controlled growth conditions and the numbers and sizes of simulated bacterial dots to create an entire alphabet based on how the colonies would look after they fill a virtual Petri dish. They call this encoding scheme emorfi.
The encoding is not one-to-one, as the final simulated pattern corresponding to each letter is not exactly the same every time. However, the researchers discovered that a machine learning program could learn to distinguish between them to recognize the letter intended.
"A friend may see many images of me over the course of time, but none of them will be exactly the same," explained Lingchong You, professor of biomedical engineering at Duke. "But if the images are all consistently reinforcing what I generally look like, the friend will be able to recognize me even if they're shown a picture of me they've never seen before."
[...] Give the cypher a try yourself. You can type in anything from your name to the Gettysburg Address, or even the Christmas classic, "Be sure to drink your Ovaltine."
Journal Reference:
Jia Lu, Ryan Tsoi, Nan Luo, et al. New encryption method uses simulated bacterial growth based on specific initial conditions to form patterns corresponding to letters [open], Patterns, 2022. DOI: 10.1016/j.patter.2022.100590
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @03:50PM (2 children)
And where's the missing part about how everybody else can't do this and read your message...?
(Score: 2) by hopdevil on Sunday October 02, @04:37PM (1 child)
In theory, you would need to know the correct initial conditions
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @04:59PM
Oh, a 1-time pad. How interesting.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday October 02, @04:50PM (1 child)
Does the encryption autodestruct if I drop some penicillin in the dish?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday October 02, @05:00PM
No, that would be manual destruction by you. it would be autodestruction if there was e.g. some Penicillium chrysogenum on the dish, and that would grow and release the penicillin over time.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @05:28PM
The game of LIFE, 2022 style.