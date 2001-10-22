Google will shut down its Stadia cloud game service on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware and software purchases made through Google will be refunded:
Stadia's technology will live on as a Google Cloud product called "Immersive Stream for Games." Google has made some headway pitching the feature as a way to run games on underpowered devices, like Peloton fitness equipment.
Google Stadia never lived up to its initial promise. The service, which ran a game in the cloud and sent each individual frame of video down to your computer or phone, was pitched as a gaming platform that would benefit from Google's worldwide scale and streaming expertise. While it was a trailblazing service, competitors quickly popped up with better scale, better hardware, better relationships with developers, and better games. The service didn't take off immediately and reportedly undershot Google's estimates by "hundreds of thousands" of users. Google then quickly defunded the division, involving the high-profile closure of its in-house development studio before it could make a single game.
Competitors include Nvidia's GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna.
See also: Stadia controllers could become e-waste unless Google issues Bluetooth update
Stadia's technology will go on to do greater things, but no one really cares anymore
Stadia died because no one trusts Google
Previously: Google Announces "Stadia" Streaming Game Service
Google Details Pricing, Hardware for Stadia Streaming Game Service
Google jumps into gaming with Google Stadia streaming service, coming "in 2019"
At the Game Developers Conference, Google announced its biggest play yet in the gaming space: a streaming game service named Google Stadia, designed to run on everything from PCs and Android phones to Google's own Chromecast devices.
As of press time, the service's release window is simply "2019." No pricing information was announced at the event.
Google Stadia will run a selection of existing PC games on Google's centralized servers, taking in controller inputs and sending back video and audio using Google's network of low-latency data centers. The company revealed a new Google-produced controller, along with a game-streaming interface that revolves around a "play now" button. Press this on any Web browser and gameplay will begin "in as quick as five seconds... with no download, no patch, no update, and no install."
"With Stadia, this waiting game will be a thing of the past," Google's Phil Harrison said. He then demonstrated Stadia gameplay on a Pixel 3 XL, followed by "the least-powerful PC we could find." The following gameplay was advertised as "1080p, 60 frames per second." Harrison confirmed that existing "USB controllers and mouse-and-keyboard" will function with Stadia games as well.
Google Stadia requires $130 upfront, $10 per month at November launch:
Players will have to pay $129.99 up front and $9.99 a month, on top of individual game purchase costs, when Google's previously announced Stadia game-streaming service launches in November. A free tier will be available some time in 2020, as will a paid subscription tier that doesn't require the upfront purchase.
The Stadia Founder's Edition and its contingent Stadia Pro subscription will be the only way to get access to the Stadia service when it launches, Google announced today. That $129.99 package, available for pre-order on the Google Store right now, will include:
- A Stadia controller in "limited-edition night blue"
- A Chromecast Ultra
- Three months of Stadia Pro service and a three-month "buddy pass" to give to a friend
- First dibs on claiming a "Stadia Name"
After the first three months, Stadia Pro users will have to pay $9.99 a month to maintain their membership. For that price, they will get access to Google's highest-quality streams, at up to 4K/60fps with high-dynamic range (HDR) and 5.1 surround sound. In 2019, users will not be able to sign up for Stadia Pro without investing in the Founder's Edition hardware package, and Founder's Edition packages will only be available "in limited quantities and for a limited time."
Also at AnandTech, The Verge, and Wccftech.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @07:32PM
A multinational with the attention span of a puppy.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Revek on Sunday October 02, @07:33PM (2 children)
This is yet another example of why you can't risk spending money on google hardware. The risk is just too high to risk expending money on hardware.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Sunday October 02, @10:07PM (1 child)
Yup, everyone is getting burned by this /s
Of course they wasted all their time using stadia. But, if you are someone that thinks playing video games for enjoyment is all wasted time, then I doubt stadia was something you should have even tried.
Not a Mega Millions Jackpot winner
(Score: 2) by Revek on Sunday October 02, @10:13PM
Yeah, no, you seem to get something from my statement that wasn't said. Why use a google product when there are many others where the games play without them. Steam is still here and not going anywhere. They were here before stadia and will be here after. Why waste you time with google?
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 02, @07:42PM (2 children)
It's like running games on a mainframe. More latency. Just what everybody wants?
OK, if your device is under-powered to render frames itself, you'll accept the suck... or maybe you shouldn't even be trying to game on such a device in the first place. Worse yet though, they might try to do this as "one size fits all" so you end up with games that suck on a PC that would have been fully capable of rendering the frames locally.
It's not like a lot of small devices aren't getting quite capable of rendering. The tried and true solution is to simply use lower poly models and/or lower resolution for under-powered devices.
Rendering frames remotely just sounds inherently wrong. Even if your network *can* do it, a lot of times it *won't*. and a few dropped packets will ruin your whole day in ways that they wouldn't if you were rendering locally.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Mykl on Sunday October 02, @08:44PM
I struggle with the idea of sending a full render down the line too. Netflix is able to deliver a pretty nice 4k streaming experience, but they have the benefit of being able to buffer the video to account for temporary lag spikes.
Modern multiplayer games already need to have each player input sent down the line and responses sent back, and a lot of game netcode includes predicting what the result should be when there are communication gaps. Perhaps Stadia made that bit easier?
An argument could be made for gaming anywhere (work laptop, home PC, library device, phone), but I am not convinced. Most people don't want to play a AAA anywhere - they want to be on their couch at home 'in the zone'. For those who do want to pick up and play anywhere, the Nintendo Switch is the perfect device.
A cheaper service may have helped them, but as I understand it users needed to pay full retail per game in addition to a signup fee, monthly fees and custom hardware (controllers that are so far incompatible with any other service).
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday October 02, @11:02PM
Latency is fucked. Although there are games where it doesn't matter like Civilization.
A compromise would be to use a desktop in your home and a wireless network to beam gameplay to your $100 laptop. Using Steam Link, etc.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by looorg on Sunday October 02, @07:52PM
That didn't last long from launch to death. The Google deathcycle is picking up pace. If they can't be trusted to keep a service afloat for more then a few years can they really be trusted in any regard.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Sunday October 02, @08:22PM (1 child)
Don't forget, there is a well known list being maintained which highlights many of Google's fly-by-night "products" and abandoned services:
https://killedbygoogle.com/ [killedbygoogle.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday October 02, @10:58PM
I already put it in the summary, first link.
I really like the design and how it uses dates to tell you exactly when it all happened (or will happen) relative to right now.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday October 02, @09:34PM
Never have i ever...heard of them...
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---