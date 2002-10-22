Google Announces Lyra V2 Low Bit-Rate Voice Codec
Lyra V2 is summed up by Google as being "a better, faster, and more versatile speech codec...a new architecture that enjoys a wider platform support, provides scalable bitrate capabilities, has better performance, and generates higher quality audio."
Lyra V2 makes use of the SoundStream end-to-end neural audio codec, continues showing much better performance than the Opus audio codec, improved audio quality, and more. The Lyra V2 open-source code is available today.
Lyra 1.2.0 on GitHub. New features:
- Speed is significantly faster (~5x improvement seen on Android devices).
- The SoundStream-based model produces significantly higher quality speech (when comparing 3kbps V1 to 3.2 kbps V2).
- Selectable bitrate (3200, 6000, 9200 bits per second).
- Codec latency reduced from 100 ms to 20 ms.
- Mac and Windows support (in addition to continuing support for Linux and Android). Note: we have verified that these build, and run correctly, but have numerous compilation and linker warnings (Windows in particular due to MSVC/gcc mismatch). These issues and support for other platforms like iOS can be addressed by modifying the .bazelrc file. We welcome community contributions for this.
- More portable code: The TensorFlow Lite model in the .tflite files can be used in other platforms. The TFLite runtime is optimized for individual platforms, replacing the need to write platform specific assembly.
Previously: Google Unveils Lyra Audio Codec with Better Speech Compression than Opus
Google Posts First Beta Code for Lyra Speech Compression Codec
Related Stories
Lyra: A New Very Low-Bitrate Codec for Speech Compression
Since the inception of Lyra, our mission has been to provide the best quality audio using a fraction of the bitrate data of alternatives. Currently, the royalty-free open-source codec Opus, is the most widely used codec for WebRTC-based VOIP applications and, with audio at 32kbps, typically obtains transparent speech quality, i.e., indistinguishable from the original. However, while Opus can be used in more bandwidth constrained environments down to 6kbps, it starts to demonstrate degraded audio quality. Other codecs are capable of operating at comparable bitrates to Lyra (Speex, MELP, AMR), but each suffer from increased artifacts and result in a robotic sounding voice.
Lyra is currently designed to operate at 3kbps and listening tests show that Lyra outperforms any other codec at that bitrate and is compared favorably to Opus at 8kbps, thus achieving more than a 60% reduction in bandwidth. Lyra can be used wherever the bandwidth conditions are insufficient for higher-bitrates and existing low-bitrate codecs do not provide adequate quality.
[...] The implications of technologies like Lyra are far reaching, both in the short and long term. With Lyra, billions of users in emerging markets can have access to an efficient low-bitrate codec that allows them to have higher quality audio than ever before. Additionally, Lyra can be used in cloud environments enabling users with various network and device capabilities to chat seamlessly with each other. Pairing Lyra with new video compression technologies, like AV1, will allow video chats to take place, even for users connecting to the internet via a 56kbps dial-in modem.
This should help make an 8 MiB copy of Shrek sound even better.
Also at CNX Software and Phoronix.
Google Posts Initial Code For Lyra Speech Codec
Back in February we covered Google's work on the Lyra voice/audio codec designed for fitting with very low bit-rate audio for speech compression in use-cases like WebRTC and video chatting even on the most limited Internet connections. Thanks to leveraging machine learning, Lyra can function at just 3kbps. The code to Lyra is now public.
[...] The Lyra high-quality, low-bitrate speech codec is open-source with an initial v0.0.1 beta commit made today. Building Lyra requires the Bazel build system as well as a particular revision of LLVM/Clang for ABI compatibility.
GitHub (Apache-2.0 License).
Also at VentureBeat and CNX Software.
Previously:
Google Unveils Lyra Audio Codec with Better Speech Compression than Opus
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday October 03, @03:09AM (1 child)
Being Google, the first question that should come to mind is: how will this cool technology be used to violate people's privacy and slurp up data?
Here's what I think: lower power requirements and lower bandwidth can only benefit one application: always-on listening devices. Why else would they pursue development of such a codec when bandwidth and battery life for voice applications are typically not an issue for legit applications?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by GloomMower on Monday October 03, @04:24AM
Because event a 1% savings can be a lot of money across millions of people.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 03, @04:30AM
and we pinky swear that we have no submarine patents on it!
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Frosty Piss on Monday October 03, @05:44AM (1 child)
...3 to 6 months, maybe a year, Google announces the cancellation of the project.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 03, @07:02AM
If you have the source code it doesn't matter, and this is v2 so they have already stuck with it for over a year.