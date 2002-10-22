from the barking-up-the-same-tree dept.
Scientists find that wolves can show attachment toward humans:
When it comes to showing affection towards people, many dogs are naturals. Now comes word reported in the journal Ecology and Evolution on September 20th that the remarkable ability to show attachment behaviour toward human caregivers also exists in wolves.
The findings were made when researchers at Stockholm University, Sweden, tested 10 wolves and 12 dogs in a behavioural test specifically designed to quantify attachment behaviours in canids. During this test 23-week-old wolves spontaneously discriminated between a familiar person and a stranger just as well as dogs did, and showed more proximity seeking and affiliative behaviours towards the familiar person. Additionally, the presence of the familiar person acted as a social stress buffer for the wolves calming them in a stressful situation. These discoveries build on a slowly accumulating body of evidence contradicting the hypothesis that the abilities necessary to form attachment with humans, arose in dogs only after humans domesticated them at least 15,000 years ago.
[...] "That was exactly what we saw," says Dr. Hansen Wheat. "It was very clear that the wolves, as the dogs, preferred the familiar person over the stranger. But what was perhaps even more interesting was that while the dogs were not particularly affected by the test situation, the wolves were. They were pacing the test room. However, the remarkable thing was that when the familiar person, a hand-raiser that had been with the wolves all their lives, re-entered the test room the pacing behaviour stopped, indicating that the familiar person acted as a social stress buffer for the wolves. I do not believe that this has ever been shown to be the case for wolves before and this also complements the existence of a strong bond between the animals and the familiar person."
[...] "Wolves showing human-directed attachment could have had a selective advantage in early stages of dog domestication," she says.
Christina Hansen Wheat, Linn Larsson, Patricia Berner, Hans Temrin, Human-directed attachment behavior in wolves suggests standing ancestral variation for human–dog attachment bonds [open], Ecology and Evolution, 2022. DOI: 10.1002/ece3.9299
(Score: 3, Funny) by driverless on Monday October 03, @06:14AM (3 children)
... to Humans. Typically Via the Jaw Muscles.
(Score: 2) by fraxinus-tree on Monday October 03, @08:39AM (1 child)
Funny, but wrong - generally, wolves are profoundly afraid of humans.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 03, @09:24AM
American wolves, yes. Eurasian wolves, much less so. It depends on whether you're talking to a Euro or an American how applicable that profound fear of humans is.
Like most people, I was afraid of wolves when I was young. I distinctly remember an article in the Pennsylvania Game News when I was a teen. In the state of Michigan, there had been (at that time) one sole documented instance of a wolf "attack" on a human. And, that attack appeared to have been an accident. Guy was out in the field, and about to climb over a fence, but bent over to tie his boots more securely before doing so. When he stood up, he was directly in the path of a wolf jumping the fence. The guy suffered minor injuries, and needed medical attention, so it was documented.
That article piqued some interest in my young self, and I started looking for more material on wolves. Of course, that predated Google by decades.
As with most subjects, the sensational is published far and wide, the more honest mundane almost never gets published.
Europe is a different world for wolves. There are many documented cases of wolf attacks. Euros brought their legitimate fear of wolves to the New World, where that fear has little application.
Your private safe room in the back of your mind? Trump pooped in it.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday October 03, @08:42AM
I think you're gonna find that the fangs' presence makes a huge difference in the strength of the attachment.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by stretch611 on Monday October 03, @06:25AM (2 children)
Don't get me wrong... I have had multiple dogs in my life and I am well aware of how attached they can be; as well as the reverse of how attached humans become to their dogs.
I am not surprised that wolves can exhibit the same behavior. HOWEVER, ...
So if I read this correctly... a hand raiser during their entire lives... So someone who has been with the wolf-pup for 161 days(23 weeks) in a row... hand raising them, I assume this means feeding them by hand... in any case someone that has interacted daily with the pup and very likely treated them well.
So basically... a young wolf treated well by a someone every day of their life actually recognized that person and felt relaxed by them? Mind you, canines (both dogs and wolves) are pack animals... they live to socialize as part of a group. I'd be shocked if they were not relaxed by the familiar person who obviously after over 5 months became a part of their social pack through close interaction.
Now with 5 covid vaccine shots/boosters altering my DNA :P
(Score: 4, Informative) by mhajicek on Monday October 03, @07:25AM
I think this falls under the "Duh, we all knew this, but now we have scientific evidence" category.
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 03, @09:36AM
Anecdote:
I've had dogs all my life. Bonding has been stronger, and less strong with different dogs. The current dog, I hand fed from the age of about 2 or 3 days, because Mama just laid down and died. Started with 9 puppies, successfully raised two females to eat solid food. This little lady is bonded so tight, she hates for me to get out of her sight for a single minute. Unfortunately, her sister was an expert in tunneling out of the dog pen, and less expert at chasing cars, so I lost her. The loss of her sister only made that bond to "Daddy" even closer.
I imagine that if you bottle feed any mammal, that mammal is going to bond to it's care giver. We might even try the infamous honey badger with that.
Your private safe room in the back of your mind? Trump pooped in it.