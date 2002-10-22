Stories
US Intelligence Researches Improved Radiation Detection

posted by janrinok on Monday October 03, @01:56PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the no-special-reason,-we-just-thought-that-we-would... dept.
upstart writes:

US intelligence researches improved radiation detection:

The research arm of US intelligence has begun investigating methods for spotting low doses of ionizing radiation to better protect American service personnel and provide evidence of nuclear technology use.

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) announced the start of Targeted Evaluation of Ionizing Radiation Exposure (TEI-REX) on Friday, which will look for non-invasive methods of determining radiation exposure in low doses through samples including hair, skin, sweat, and saliva.

In its technical explanation [PDF] of the program, IARPA said current methods of collecting biodosimetry data, which looks at the effects of radiation on human or animal tissue, have a number of issues: it can require invasive samples, such as blood; multiple collections are often required; there's a time limit for getting an accurate reading; the markers used to calculate doses are transient; and there's a wide standard deviation of dose calculations for low-dose exposure.

[...] Other uses include better radiation exposure measurements for military personnel, who often aren't carrying dosimetry badges; detecting and tracking down radiation sources and nuclear contamination out in the field; and testing in remote locations – such as space – where astronauts are exposed to much more radioactivity than those of us on Earth.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Monday October 03, @05:51PM

    by MIRV888 (11376) on Monday October 03, @05:51PM (#1274744)

    So issuing dosimeter badges would be way too inexpensive.

