from the get-by-with-a-little-help-from-my-friends dept.
China spins up giant battery built with US-patented tech:
The world's largest vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) has been connected to the grid in Dalian, China, where it was built using technology patented in the United States.
With a current capacity of 100MW/400MWh and plans to double it, the Dalian VRFB will reportedly be able to meet the daily energy needs of 200,000 people, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said. The battery will be used to manage supplies during peak power demand periods, and could allow electricity companies in the Dalian region to adopt more renewables to feed the system.
VRFBs are free of lithium-ion and are far safer than traditional batteries, instead relying on mixtures of liquid electrolytes and acids. VRFBs can hold a charge for far longer than traditional batteries as well, and are also designed to be charged and discharged for decades without degrading.
The Dalian VRFB dwarfs other projects – Australia's largest VRFB only boasts 2MW/8MWh of capacity, and a similar test project in the San Diego area recently stood up a similarly sized battery. Other large VRFB projects are still far smaller, like the Sumitomo battery in Hokkaido, Japan, that was brought online earlier this year. It has a capacity of 17MW/51MWh and was described as one of the world's largest VRFBs.
As reported in August, the VRFB built in Dalian appears to be one designed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) that cost US taxpayers $15 million dollars to develop, and for which the US government owns the patent.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by HammeredGlass on Monday October 03, @10:27PM (3 children)
they would do away with any patenting or profiting of tech that could be used to "save the planet", but then the green scammers wouldn't be able to bilk as much out of "angel investors"
disclaimer: anthropogenic climate change is mostly real, but there's nothing that will make a significant difference for hundreds of years aside from that vaporware "carbon capture" which needs to scale ?n^1000?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by coolgopher on Monday October 03, @11:28PM (2 children)
Stopping making the problem worse would be a great start... Unloading the second barrel into your foot after you've already done the first is not sound strategy.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Monday October 03, @11:53PM
Yes, I've seen a bunch of people over the years claiming that we can't solve the problem with cuts to our emissions. And that might well be true, but if the focus isn't on that primarily, then we're in a position where if the technological advances don't materialize, then we're royally boned. Not to mention that over time the scale of the problem is just going to increase drastically.
(Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Tuesday October 04, @12:33AM
I appreciate the total collapse folks. At least they get even 50 years, let alone 100-200+, will bring about the end of the U.S.. And if that goes tits up, then the rest of the world has to step up to protect the high seas from a new era of piracy. Global commerce will grind to a halt as bad actors at every level turn the open oceans into non-stop territorial spats. The somewhat flush nations of the, rapidly undeveloping, developed world would spend quickly on becoming more militant, something which the prestige of the U.S.A. has paid in dollars and blood for them to enjoy the privilege of having their enlightened positions of anti-war(unless someone is hurting israel's feelings that week). Those nations would inevitably become more militant in their rhetoric and policies, leading to quite a lot of fun for the fascisto-technocratic elite, who are currently at the top of the economic power pyramid, who depend on global materials inter-connectivity to put their control modules into the hands of every adherent. I'm looking forward to the fashion show roll out of GlobalCorp's new line for their private police force with international jurisdiction and national preemption written into the fealty clause of each member state's licensing agreement for citizenship. The total collapse folks are silly only in that they think all modern life will disappear. No, it will only disappear from our control and use of it for anything not prescribed by our masters. FOSS? HA! OSS? HA! MS?? HA! It will just be _S_.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 03, @11:11PM (2 children)
I'd like a black dalian for my garden! I'd name it Elizabeth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 03, @11:13PM (1 child)
> I'd name it Elizabeth.
That's odd, I thought you didn't like queens?
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 03, @11:50PM
Would a "Whoooosh" mod be positive or negative?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 03, @11:27PM
And exactly why isn't the government building one then? In Puerto Rico maybe? They could use some of that juice.. Wow, a real public works project... Whodathunk?
They're letting China beta test it for us.. that's cool, as long as the thing gets built and works as promised, and knocking patents out of the way ain't a bad thing either