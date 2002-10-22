NASA's Artemis I moon mission launch, stalled by Hurricane Ian, has a new target for takeoff. The launch window for step one of NASA's bold plan to return humans to the lunar surface now opens Nov. 12 and closes Nov. 27, the space agency said Friday.

[...] The hurricane made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, bringing with it a catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding that left dozens of people dead, caused widespread power outages and ripped buildings from their foundations. Hurricane Ian is "likely to rank among the worst in the nation's history," US President Joe Biden said on Friday, adding that it will take "months, years, to rebuild."

Initial inspections Friday to assess potential impacts of the devastating storm to Artemis I flight hardware showed no damage, NASA said. "Facilities are in good shape with only minor water intrusion identified in a few locations," the agency said in a statement.

Next up, teams will complete post-storm recovery operations, which will include further inspections and retests of the flight termination system before a more specific launch date can be set. The new November launch window, NASA said, will also give Kennedy employees time to address what their families and homes need post-storm.