Las Vegas and NTT deploy largest private 5G network in US:
Las Vegas, working with NTT—an IT infrastructure and service company—announced the deployment of the most extensive 5G private network in the U.S. The announcement was made during the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Las Vegas.
NTT also presented a full-stack Net-Zero Action offering to help companies reach carbon zero goals with data-driven technology combining 5G, edge computing and Internet of Things solutions.
The new 5G private network for Las Vegas will support the government, healthcare, education and businesses. Additionally, it will attempt to fuel the startup tech movement that is transforming the city into a new tech hub.
Unlike public Wi-Fi networks or most Citizens Broadband Radio Spectrum deployments, the Las Vegas 5G private network will span across public spaces. It's also the first network of its size to be open to third-party application programming interfaces and end-user devices.
[...] "The private 5g network, custom-built for the whole city, mainly serves two purposes: one is to fill the gap around the digital divide, and the other is focused on the CIO's organization of the city, which will connect a variety of IoT devices, including cameras and sensors," Ahmed said.
[...] The city and NTT are working to improve remote learning connectivity for Clark County School District students and connect residents and healthcare services with telehealth. Las Vegas will also use the network to create smart city solutions with automated capacities. This has the potential to sustain future techs like autonomous vehicles, drones and new security systems.
Additionally, it will be used to monitor public spaces, traffic and events as well as assist law enforcement. The project will be available to more than 2.2 million local residents and the additional 30 to 40 million tourists that reach Las Vegas every year.
[...] According to Ahmed, cities have a very simple choice to make. Either the government and its residents pay millions of dollars in cellular 5G charges to companies like AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile, or they can run in-house private 5G networks.
[...] Ahmed explains that by using 5G, governments can save money when deploying technologies and scaling projects. For example, a network of CCTV cameras or sensors, which used to be a time-consuming and costly installation mainly due to cable connections, can be set up easily and scaled up rapidly when the devices are 5G-capable and a reliable private network is already in place. Similarly, the applications are endless, especially when the network is open to all sectors.
