Las Vegas, working with NTT—an IT infrastructure and service company—announced the deployment of the most extensive 5G private network in the U.S. The announcement was made during the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Las Vegas.

NTT also presented a full-stack Net-Zero Action offering to help companies reach carbon zero goals with data-driven technology combining 5G, edge computing and Internet of Things solutions.

The new 5G private network for Las Vegas will support the government, healthcare, education and businesses. Additionally, it will attempt to fuel the startup tech movement that is transforming the city into a new tech hub.

Unlike public Wi-Fi networks or most Citizens Broadband Radio Spectrum deployments, the Las Vegas 5G private network will span across public spaces. It's also the first network of its size to be open to third-party application programming interfaces and end-user devices.

[...] "The private 5g network, custom-built for the whole city, mainly serves two purposes: one is to fill the gap around the digital divide, and the other is focused on the CIO's organization of the city, which will connect a variety of IoT devices, including cameras and sensors," Ahmed said.