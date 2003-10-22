People have developed many different versions, but the original Paleo diet is quite meat-heavy. [...] But our ancestors' diets were really variable. We evolved as hunter-gatherers, so you're hunting and gathering whatever foods are around in your local environment. Humans are strategic about what foods they go after, but they can target only the foods that are there. So there was a lot of variation in what hunter-gathers ate depending on location and time of year.

The other thing is that, partly due to that variability, but also partly due just to people's preferences, there's a lot of carbohydrate in most hunter-gatherer diets. Honey was probably important throughout history and prehistory. A lot of these small-scale societies are also eating root vegetables like tubers, and those are very starch- and carb-heavy. So the idea that ancient diets would be low-carbohydrate just doesn't fit with any of the available evidence.

[...] Recently, there's been some really cool work looking at the little bit of plaque and calculus stuck to the teeth in fossilized hominids. If you look at that, you'll find remains of plants and starches. So we actually do have preserved evidence that early humans are eating lots of starchy vegetable foods. There's even some evidence of a primitive flourlike substance that's made out of grains. That kind of thing is anathema to most Paleo diets, which say that you can't eat grains because grains are a farmed food.

[...] Humans evolved to be adaptable. We are very much dependent on learning and developing these complex hoarding strategies to survive. And different people follow different paths. I think this adaptability is part of this whole package of how we live as a species. We're built to be flexible. And flexibility means diversity.

[...] I think the one thing that they never have in a hunter-gatherer diet is the heavily processed foods that we are surrounded with. In processed foods, you get these combinations of sugars, salts and fats that never occur in nature. You take out a lot of things like fiber and protein that make you feel full, and put in a lot of things that make your brain's reward systems light up, like flavoring. Processed foods seem to be a big driver of obesity.