From archive.ph:
When Snap laid off 1,300 workers at the end of August, one employee at the company was already prepared. The employee had heard rumblings of impending job cuts for weeks, and as a relatively recent hire, they knew they were vulnerable.
"I cleaned my entire computer of anything personal, logged out, erased cookies, etc," the Snap employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fortune.
When a DM from their manager arrived on layoffs day, the Snap employee was thrown for a loop: They were not being laid off. They were one of the lucky ones keeping their jobs.
Mixed in with the relief of escaping the layoffs was the sadness of watching less-fortunate colleagues and friends get the axe. Then came the glum realization that their own job was about to get much tougher.
"Our team was already understaffed and now we lost half of it," the Snap employee said. "So it's frustrating; they expect us to still go out and win with these products, yet we have fewer resources."
The situation is bad enough that the Snap employee said they'd considered quitting since then. "Many other folks are still considering quitting," they added.
Welcome to the new reality inside tech companies as a faltering economy and rising interest rates force businesses to look for ways to cut costs. Snap is among dozens of startups and large companies that have laid off employees in recent months, including Twilio, Patreon, Netflix, and Meta.
[...] Challenger, of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said efforts to reward remaining employees are important in the wake of layoffs — especially when remaining workers will be asked to do more. If job duties change, titles and salary should change with it, Challenger said. If more money isn't an option, leaders can offer flexibility during this time, in the form of remote work options or flexible work hours, to help ease the transition.
"Uncertainty is sometimes enough to push valuable talent out the door after a layoff," Challenger said.
What have been your feelings when you have escaped being made redundant but when you watch many of your colleagues who have been less lucky leaving? Does the workload remain the same or even increase, but with less resources to do it?