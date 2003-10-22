When Snap laid off 1,300 workers at the end of August, one employee at the company was already prepared. The employee had heard rumblings of impending job cuts for weeks, and as a relatively recent hire, they knew they were vulnerable.

"I cleaned my entire computer of anything personal, logged out, erased cookies, etc," the Snap employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fortune.

When a DM from their manager arrived on layoffs day, the Snap employee was thrown for a loop: They were not being laid off. They were one of the lucky ones keeping their jobs.

Mixed in with the relief of escaping the layoffs was the sadness of watching less-fortunate colleagues and friends get the axe. Then came the glum realization that their own job was about to get much tougher.

"Our team was already understaffed and now we lost half of it," the Snap employee said. "So it's frustrating; they expect us to still go out and win with these products, yet we have fewer resources."

The situation is bad enough that the Snap employee said they'd considered quitting since then. "Many other folks are still considering quitting," they added.