The potential for clean production is what makes methanol desirable as a fuel. It's not just a more efficient way to use energy, but also a way to remove existing CO2 from the air. To reach carbon neutrality by 2060, as China has promised, the country can't put all its eggs in one basket, like EVs. Popularizing the use of methanol fuel and the clean production of methanol may enable China to hit its target sooner.

But the future is not all bright and green. Currently, the majority of methanol in China is still made by burning coal. [...]

But as Bromberg says, unlike gas and diesel, at least methanol has the potential to be green. [...]

"If that is not an intention—if people are not going to pursue low-carbon methanol—you really don't want to implement methanol at all," Bromberg says.

Methanol fuel also has other potential drawbacks. It has a lower energy density than gasoline or diesel, requiring bigger, heavier fuel tanks—or drivers may need to refuel more often. This also effectively prevents methanol from being used as an airplane fuel.

[...] Beyond China, some other countries, like Germany and Denmark, are also exploring the potential of methanol fuels. China, though, is at least one step ahead of the rest—even if it remains a big question whether it will replicate its success in developing EVs or follow the path of another country with a major auto industry.