Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SEC Charges Kim Kardashian for Unlawfully Touting Crypto Security

posted by hubie on Tuesday October 04, @06:37PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the if-you-can't-trust-a-celebrity-who-can-you-trust? dept.
Techonomics

upstart writes:

SEC Charges Kim Kardashian for Unlawfully Touting Crypto Security:

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against Kim Kardashian for touting on social media a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion. Kardashian agreed to settle the charges, pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement, and interest, and cooperate with the Commission's ongoing investigation.

The SEC's order finds that Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, the crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax. Kardashian's post contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.

[...] "Ms. Kardashian's case also serves as a reminder to celebrities and others that the law requires them to disclose to the public when and how much they are paid to promote investing in securities," Chair Gensler added.

"The federal securities laws are clear that any celebrity or other individual who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source, and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion," said Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement. "Investors are entitled to know whether the publicity of a security is unbiased, and Ms. Kardashian failed to disclose this information."

[...] The SEC's statement urging caution regarding potentially unlawful celebrity-backed crypto asset offerings can be found here. SEC Chair Gensler today published a video warning investors not to make investment decisions based solely on the recommendations of a celebrity or influencer.

Original Submission


«  China is Betting Big on Another Gas Engine Alternative: Methanol Cars
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
SEC Charges Kim Kardashian for Unlawfully Touting Crypto Security | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Revek on Tuesday October 04, @08:03PM

    by Revek (5022) on Tuesday October 04, @08:03PM (#1274900)

    From all the other failures.

    --
    This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(1)