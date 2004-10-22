from the say-it-isn't-true dept.
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-63089348
A company that has received billions of pounds in green energy subsidies from UK taxpayers is cutting down environmentally-important forests, a BBC Panorama investigation has found.
Drax runs Britain's biggest power station, which burns millions of tonnes of imported wood pellets - which is classed as renewable energy.
The BBC has discovered some of the wood comes from primary forests in Canada.
[...] Ecologist Michelle Connolly told Panorama the company was destroying forests that had taken thousands of years to develop.
"It's really a shame that British taxpayers are funding this destruction with their money. Logging natural forests and converting them into pellets to be burned for electricity, that is absolutely insane," she said.
The Drax power station in Yorkshire is a converted coal plant, which now produces 12% of the UK's renewable electricity.
It has already received £6bn in green energy subsidies. Burning wood is considered green, but it is controversial among environmentalists.
[...] Drax's own responsible sourcing policy says it "will avoid damage or disturbance" to primary and old-growth forest.
[...] Burning wood produces more greenhouse gases than burning coal.
The electricity is classed as renewable because new trees are planted to replace the old ones and these new trees should recapture the carbon emitted by burning wood pellets.
But recapturing the carbon takes decades and the off-setting can only work if the pellets are made with wood from sustainable sources.
Primary forests, which have never been logged before and store vast quantities of carbon, are not considered a sustainable source. It is highly unlikely that replanted trees will ever hold as much carbon as the old forest.
[...] Drax later admitted that it did use logs from the forest to make wood pellets. The company said they were species the timber industry did not want, and they would often be burned anyway to reduce wildfire risks.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 04, @09:25PM
TFA makes a big deal about:
> some of the wood comes from primary forests in Canada.
What would it look like if the wood came from primary forests in Russia, or in Brazil?
(Score: 3, Funny) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 04, @09:25PM (3 children)
When will the Brits ever learn?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hugo_Drax [wikipedia.org]
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. [pravda.com.ua]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday October 04, @09:37PM
If you are going to make a cultural reference you should at least have gone with the Four Yorkshiremen. I'm sure that can quickly be converted to be about "Green" power, oh you kids had it easy, when I was young we had to get up at 3am and dig our own coal half an hour before we went to bed ...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_Yorkshiremen_sketch [wikipedia.org]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DT1mGoLDRbc [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday October 04, @09:51PM
Drax, also known as Drax the Destroyer
---https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drax_(Marvel_Cinematic_Universe)
Drax, also known as Drax the Destroyer

---https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drax_(Marvel_Cinematic_Universe)
(Score: 2) by legont on Tuesday October 04, @10:49PM
When Russians take over the island and establish brands such as bistro (means quickly - food and whores - in Russian).
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Sjolfr on Tuesday October 04, @09:40PM (3 children)
This is a good lesson in the realities of "green" energy, and any other technology, that we want to use. There are costs spread throughout all of the steps/processes between where the energy exists, is stored, to where the energy needs to be so that we can use it.
Seriously; wood pellets from Canada to fuel a power-plant in the UK is down-right stupid. Unless, of course, you consider the subsidies that get paid out.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 04, @10:03PM (2 children)
Nothing is really "green" unless it's mined in Australia or Africa, shipped to China, processed, shipped to Brazil or Vietnam for assembly, shipped back to China for finishing touches, then shipped again to warehouses around the world, waiting to be shipped yet again to Hoboken, New Jersey. In an ideal green world, every end product has circumnavigated the world six time or more, before the end customer gets it.
/sarcasm
Your private safe room in the back of your mind? Trump pooped in it.
(Score: 2) by legont on Tuesday October 04, @11:09PM (1 child)
If we are to remove /sarcasm the issue is quite simple. Our economy needs cheap commodities. Cheap commodities are bad for the environment. Want to help the planet? Make commodities expensive. Side effect? Russia will rule the world.
That's the whole issue of democrats/republican politics.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 04, @11:25PM
> Russia will rule the world.
Maybe. Meanwhile, who will rule Russia? Over in the Journals there is an interesting discussion on what happens post-Putin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 04, @11:20PM
This is one of my pet peeves. The environmentalist movement has gone absolutely off its rocker when it comes to carbon, and that has consequences. This is one of them.
In the ancient times, BC (Before Carbon), no environmentalist in his right mind would have advocated any kind of clear-cutting and shipping wood across oceans. It's a folly with obvious deleterious local impacts.
Now being "green" is so much about CO2 that anything that can be fit in to the paradigm, *will* be fit in. So yes, technically wood burning is carbon neutral and sustainable because for eons there were wood lots, and copicing, and fire places and later wood stoves and it really didn't emit that much or destroy that much.
So some people took that and finagled it in to mass industrial wood cutting, processing, shipping and burning which is NOTHING like artisanal wood burning from ancient times and that thing that facilitates this nonsense is the obsession with CO2.
And no, I'm not saying that CO2 emission is not a problem--just that it's become a huge distraction from other things that are much more straightforward and not quite so easy to manipulate.
Now let's go strip mine an entire valley to produce some minerals for electric cars, because it'll reduce CO2 emissions. Let's *not* remove a dam and restore salmon habitat. It'll reduce CO2 emissions, etc., etc.
Yes, we need to get away from fossil fuels; but we need to do it the right way. We need to do it without throwing BC environmentalism under the bus, because BC there were a lot of important issues being addressed.