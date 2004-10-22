You're probably familiar with the four main blood types—A, B, O, and AB. But this isn't the only blood classification system. There are many ways of grouping red blood cells based on differences in the sugars or proteins that coat their surface, known as antigens. The grouping systems run concurrently, so your blood can be classified in each—it might, for instance, be type O in the ABO system, positive (rather than negative) under the Rhesus system, and so on.

Thanks to differences in antigens, if someone receives incompatible blood from a donor, for example, the recipient's immune system may detect those antigens as foreign and react against them. This can be highly dangerous, and is why donated blood needs to be a suitable match if someone is having a transfusion.

On average, one new blood classification system has been described by researchers each year during the past decade. These newer systems tend to involve blood types that are mind-bogglingly rare but, for those touched by them, just knowing that they have such blood could be lifesaving. This is the story of how scientists unraveled the mystery of the latest blood system—and why it matters.

It will also be possible to look out for and identify patients who have this troublesome blood. For example, someone might go to a hospital for a transfusion and have a preliminary blood test that reveals the presence of some unusual antibodies. Doctors could send the blood for analysis, and it might turn out that they have the rare Er blood described in the paper. "We have our testing set up to be able to do that," says Thornton. Rare blood might then be required for that person's transfusion, she adds. In the future, scientists in a lab might be able to grow red blood cells that could be offered to these patients for transfusion purposes.

It's very, very unlikely that you'd have an incompatibility with someone else's blood due to Er antigens, says Avent. But "if you do, it's something you want to know about."