FCC Will Start Kicking Voice Providers Out of its Robocall Database

Wednesday October 05, @01:54PM
Telecoms slow to adopt anti-robocall measures could soon face stiff punishment in the US. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) now plans to remove seven voice service providers from its Robocall Mitigation Database for failing to comply with required anti-spam efforts, such as implementing STIR/SHAKEN call authentication to prevent spoofing. The companies have 14 days to "show cause" why they shouldn't be removed. If they don't, all their customers will be blocked from making calls. Effectively, their voice businesses are finished.

The companies include Akabis, Cloud4, Global UC, Horizon Technology, Morse Communications, Sharon Telephone and SW Arkansas. In all cases, the companies failed to share their anti-robocall plans even after the FCC warned them about violations. The FCC noted that STIR/SHAKEN is necessary for any provider with an IP-based network, and those without IP still have to show that they're mitigating illegal robocalls.

The FCC required that all carriers use STIR/SHAKEN by the end of June 2021.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 05, @02:10PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 05, @02:10PM (#1275045)
    It's about time the FCC starts enforcing the rules around spam calling and texting. The number of junk calls I get in a day is ridiculous.
