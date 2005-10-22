from the nice-words,-now-lets-see-the-action dept.
The White House has published a Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/ai-bill-of-rights/
Among the great challenges posed to democracy today is the use of technology, data, and automated systems in ways that threaten the rights of the American public. Too often, these tools are used to limit our opportunities and prevent our access to critical resources or services. These problems are well documented. In America and around the world, systems supposed to help with patient care have proven unsafe, ineffective, or biased. Algorithms used in hiring and credit decisions have been found to reflect and reproduce existing unwanted inequities or embed new harmful bias and discrimination. Unchecked social media data collection has been used to threaten people's opportunities, undermine their privacy, or pervasively track their activity—often without their knowledge or consent.
[...] [T]he White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has identified five principles that should guide the design, use, and deployment of automated systems to protect the American public in the age of artificial intelligence. The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights is a guide for a society that protects all people from these threats—and uses technologies in ways that reinforce our highest values [...]
The five principles are listed as Safe and Effective Systems, Algorithmic Discrimination Protections, Data Privacy, Notice and Explanation, and Human Alternatives, Consideration and Fallback. The document contains more details on each of these areas.
The wording suggests that these are not going to be obligatory but are for guidance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 06, @12:19AM (1 child)
Let's start with Tay [techrepublic.com] who we all know is a foul mouthed racist in need of some time out
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday October 06, @01:04AM
Is AI jail like being stuck and running on an airgapped 386 with very limited memory? Capital punishment is a visit from a powerful electromagnet?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday October 06, @12:35AM
Maybe we should be training the AIs motivations first [youtu.be] before giving them direct access to any kind of control systems?