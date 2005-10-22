Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NASA's Mars Helicopter Snags Mysterious Foreign Object on 33rd Flight

posted by janrinok on Thursday October 06, @02:56AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

NASA's Mars Helicopter Snags Mysterious Foreign Object on 33rd Flight - ExtremeTech:

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter was intended as a short-term demonstration when it was approved to ride along with the Perseverance rover. However, it's gone above and beyond anyone's expectations. The first-ever flying vehicle on another world has just completed its 33rd flight on Mars. It was a lot like the previous flights, except that Ingenuity appears to have stepped in something. NASA reports a mysterious "foreign debris object" (FOD) was hooked on the helicopter's foot for part of the flight before flying off.

[...] Just after Ingenuity took off, a foreign debris object (FOD) appeared on one of its legs. The record of the flight appears to show the object flapping in the breeze before dropping off. NASA says the FOD's presence did not affect the flight, and Ingenuity landed without issue at Airfield X (NASA stopped naming the landing zones after the first one). Whatever the material was, it was not massive enough to affect the helicopter's telemetry.

The team is currently investigating what the FOD was, but it certainly didn't look like something you'd normally find on Mars. It looked like plastic or paper, judging by the way it moved. That means it either came from Ingenuity, Perseverance, or some other piece of NASA's mission hardware — there's nothing else artificial in that part of the red planet.

Original Submission


«  The White House Publishes Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
NASA's Mars Helicopter Snags Mysterious Foreign Object on 33rd Flight | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Thursday October 06, @03:03AM (1 child)

    by Barenflimski (6836) on Thursday October 06, @03:03AM (#1275152)

    If You Gonna Acronym...

    I love it. Foreign Debris Object. FOD [FOreign Debris object].

    3

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 06, @03:29AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 06, @03:29AM (#1275157)

      Sorry, if you're gonna acronym, get it right...

      "FOD" is Foreign Object Damage, like when a bird goes into the engine

(1)