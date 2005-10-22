Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

You Don't Own the Software You Bought, You Own a License

posted by janrinok on Thursday October 06, @05:42AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Software News

Snotnose writes:

So you thought you bought some software

At the heart of the computer industry are some very big lies, and some of them are especially iniquitous. One is about commercial software.

[...] Anyone who chooses to use free and open source software on their desktop regularly gets asked why. Why bother? Isn't it more work? Isn't the pro-grade gear commercial? Isn't it worth buying the good stuff? Windows is the industry standard, isn't it simply less work to go with the flow?

[...] The practical upshot of which is that most of the time, the commercial stuff isn't significantly better. No, it isn't less hassle. Mostly, it's more hassle, but if you're used to the nuisances you don't notice them. If the free software experience was really worse, most of us wouldn't do it.

[...] Anyone who chooses to use free and open source software on their desktop regularly gets asked why. Why bother? Isn't it more work? Isn't the pro-grade gear commercial? Isn't it worth buying the good stuff? Windows is the industry standard, isn't it simply less work to go with the flow?

[...] The reason that it's not better to buy software is simple, but it's a lie. A lie at the heart of the entire computer industry, but nonetheless a lie that's very hard to see – "for the same reason that people in Trafalgar Square can't see England," to quote a good book.

It isn't better to buy commercial software because you can't buy software.

It is not possible for you to own paid-for, commercial software. You can't buy it. You probably think that you have bought lots, but you haven't. All you really bought is a lie.

[...] All you can buy is licenses. Serial numbers or activation keys or maybe even hardware dongles. Strange abstract entities that only really exist in lawyers' minds, which claim to permit you to use someone else's software.

As someone who started installing gcc in the 80's, I use more open source packages than closed source. The only "bugs" they have tend to be compatibility issues. As in, $GiantCorp releases a new version of $PopularProgram and suddenly the Open Source version can't open the new save files.

Original Submission


«  NASA's Mars Helicopter Snags Mysterious Foreign Object on 33rd Flight
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
You Don't Own the Software You Bought, You Own a License | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday October 06, @06:03AM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Thursday October 06, @06:03AM (#1275176) Homepage Journal

    Before landing permanently by Linux, I oscillates every couple of years between Windows (with commercial apps) and Linux (with OSS apps). Each transition was painful, because things are different from what you're used to.

    Not worse, just different.

    One thing has changed over time. It used to he that commercial software came with extensive documentation. Nowadays it's just as bad as the OSS documentation.

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(1)