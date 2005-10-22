Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

People Who Distrust Fellow Humans Show Greater Trust in Artificial Intelligence

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday October 06, @08:27AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the we-can't-mod-up-together-with-suspicious-minds dept.
/dev/random

hubie writes:

A person's distrust in humans predicts they will have more trust in artificial intelligence's ability to moderate content online:

A person's distrust in humans predicts they will have more trust in artificial intelligence's ability to moderate content online, according to a recently published study. The findings, the researchers say, have practical implications for both designers and users of AI tools in social media.

"We found a systematic pattern of individuals who have less trust in other humans showing greater trust in AI's classification," said S. Shyam Sundar, the James P. Jimirro Professor of Media Effects at Penn State. "Based on our analysis, this seems to be due to the users invoking the idea that machines are accurate, objective and free from ideological bias."

The study, published in the journal of New Media & Society also found that "power users" who are experienced users of information technology, had the opposite tendency. They trusted the AI moderators less because they believe that machines lack the ability to detect nuances of human language.

[...] "One of the reasons why some may be hesitant to trust content moderation technology is that we are used to freely expressing our opinions online. We feel like content moderation may take that away from us," said Maria D. Molina, an assistant professor of communication arts and sciences at Michigan State University, and the first author of this paper. [...]

"A major practical implication of the study is to figure out communication and design strategies for helping users calibrate their trust in automated systems," said Sundar, who is also director of Penn State's Center for Socially Responsible Artificial Intelligence. "Certain groups of people who tend to have too much faith in AI technology should be alerted to its limitations and those who do not believe in its ability to moderate content should be fully informed about the extent of human involvement in the process."

Journal Reference:
Molina, M. D., & Sundar, S. S. (2022). Does distrust in humans predict greater trust in AI? Role of individual differences in user responses to content moderation. New Media & Society, 2022. 10.1177/14614448221103534

Original Submission


«  You Don't Own the Software You Bought, You Own a License
People Who Distrust Fellow Humans Show Greater Trust in Artificial Intelligence | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday October 06, @08:56AM

    by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Thursday October 06, @08:56AM (#1275193)

    “But, at the end of the day, it’s about how we can help users calibrate their trust toward AI due to the actual attributes of the technology, rather than being swayed by those individual differences.”

    "We know the system is at least bad as humans, but you should trust it more anyway".

    Thanks, I'll pass.

(1)