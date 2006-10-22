from the I-am-a-camera dept.
The future heart of the Vera C. Rubin Observatory will soon make its way to Chile:
The world's largest camera sits within a nondescript industrial building in the hills above San Francisco Bay.
If all goes well, this camera will one day fit into the heart of the future Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. For the last seven years, engineers have been crafting the camera in a clean room at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park, Calif. In May 2023, if all goes according to plan, the camera will finally fly to its destination, itself currently under construction in the desert highlands of northern Chile.
[...] "We're at the stage where we've got all the camera's mechanisms fully assembled," says Hannah Pollek, a staff engineer at SLAC.
Any typical camera needs a lens, and this camera is certainly no exception. At 1.57 meters (5 feet) across, this lens is the world's largest, as recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. When it's installed, it will catch light reflected through a triplet of mirrors, built separately.
In action, the telescope will point at a parcel of sky, 3.5 degrees across—in other words, seven times the width of the full moon. The camera will take two exposures, back-to-back, approximately 15 seconds each—bracketed by the sweeping of a colossal shutter. Then, the telescope will move along to the next parcel, and so forth, in a mission to survey the southern sky for years on end.
Behind the lens sit the detectors, which are fashioned from charge-coupled device (CCD) sensors, common in astronomy. With the lens cap removed, the detectors are visible as a silver-and-blue grid, the different colors being a consequence of the camera having two different suppliers. Together, they can construct images that are as large as 3.2 gigapixels.
[...] If all goes well with the last phase of construction, this camera will soon depart California for Chile and catch its first glimpse of the night sky by 2024.