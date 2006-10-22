from the chess-is-a-wearable-computing-man's-game? dept.
The American chess grandmaster at the centre of the sport's biggest scandal has been accused of cheating more than 100 times on a major online platform:
Hans Niemann, 19, has been the talk of the chess world after five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen accused him of cheating during their Sinquefield Cup game in September.
Niemann denied he cheated and even offered to play naked to prove he was clean, but did admit to cheating twice in his life, aged 12 and 16.
However, major website Chess.com has released a 72-page report that highlights more than 100 games where the platform believes Niemann cheated.
The games are dated between July 2015 and August 2020.
[...] "We present evidence in this report that Hans likely cheated online much more than his public statements suggest," the report states.
[...] Niemann categorically denied that he cheated in the Sinquefield Cup, which was played over-the-board and not online.
Chess.com in its report said it had no evidence that Niemann had ever cheated over-the-board or in his game against Carlsen.
However, the report said Chess.com found aspects of the Sinquefield Cup game "suspicious".
[...] Chess.com has said it has no evidence to suggest Niemann had cheated since 2020, after his ban was lifted.
"Our investigation has revealed that while there has been some noteworthy online play that has caught our attention as suspicious since August 2020, we are unaware of any evidence that Hans has engaged in online cheating since then," the report said.
"Our investigation has concluded that he did, however, cheat much more than he has publicly admitted to, including in many prize events, at least 25 streamed games, and 100+ rated games on Chess.com, as recently as when he was 17 years old."
Niemann has not commented on the report.
Oct. 2022 Final H. Niemann Report.pdf:
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday October 06, @10:41PM
why I should care.
Seriously, this is maybe the tenth story in 2 weeks about someone cheating in some game. Is it any more important because it's chess instead of Fortnight or football?