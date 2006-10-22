Hans Niemann, 19, has been the talk of the chess world after five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen accused him of cheating during their Sinquefield Cup game in September.

Niemann denied he cheated and even offered to play naked to prove he was clean, but did admit to cheating twice in his life, aged 12 and 16.

However, major website Chess.com has released a 72-page report that highlights more than 100 games where the platform believes Niemann cheated.

The games are dated between July 2015 and August 2020.

[...] "We present evidence in this report that Hans likely cheated online much more than his public statements suggest," the report states.

[...] Niemann categorically denied that he cheated in the Sinquefield Cup, which was played over-the-board and not online.

Chess.com in its report said it had no evidence that Niemann had ever cheated over-the-board or in his game against Carlsen.

However, the report said Chess.com found aspects of the Sinquefield Cup game "suspicious".