The first step will be figuring out the extent of the damage and then the difficulties really begin:
Until Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were a key part of Europe's energy infrastructure. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Nord Stream lines supplied 18% of all Europe's gas imports. [...]
Since then, Nord Stream has become a geopolitical pawn as Russia has retaliated for economic sanctions imposed upon it after the invasion. [...]
Then, in late September, unexpected damage caused four leaks in the subsea pipeline system. Everyone except Russia believes it's sabotage by the pariah state as it attempts to squeeze supplies ahead of a tricky winter energy shortage in Europe, where countries are already planning to cut back on energy use.
[...] What we do know is that any mission will be an unprecedented challenge for the oil and gas sector, requiring complex robotics and imaginative engineering.
And while we don't even know for sure how bad the situation is, the damage is expected to be significant: the September 26 blasts believed to have caused the pipeline ruptures registered 2.2 on the Richter scale, according to the Swedish National Seismic Network. [...]
No matter who did it, it was deliberate, says van der Beukel. "These pipelines normally simply don't break down," he says. The steel Nord Stream pipes are 1.6 inches thick, with up to another 4.3 inches of concrete wrapped around them. Each of the 100,000 or so sections of the pipeline weighs 24 metric tons.
The repairs themselves would not be easy. There are a number of options, says Ribet. The first is to replace the damaged sections of the pipe in their totality—though that's the costliest. "You need the same diameter, the same kind of steel grade, and so on," he says. And you need to bring shipborne cranes that are strong enough to lift the heavy pipe segments out of the water.
The second repair option would be to install a clamp that covers the damaged sections of the pipe, essentially patching the ruptured areas. However, with an internal diameter of 1.153 meters, the Nord Stream pipelines would require huge clamps, as well as the temporary installation of an underwater caisson, a watertight chamber that would encase the section of pipeline so that engineers could work within it.
Marin believes this would be "the easiest solution." However, he adds, it would take months to procure a clamp big enough to encase the pipeline. This method also won't work if there turns out to be extensive damage, because it's not feasible to build clamps big enough to cover significant holes. A third option is a composite repair that mixes the two methods: replace the worst-damaged elements of the pipeline, and clamp those that are less affected.
Ribet suggests one potentially less likely fourth option: building and installing a new pipeline section that could bypass the damaged sections, which would be left in place. Russian analysts also note that one of Nord Stream's four individual pipelines appears not to have been affected, meaning it could continue to deliver gas, albeit at a lower rate.
[...] Asked if he can think if we've ever seen a subsea problem on this scale before, van den Beukel has a simple answer: "No. When you talk sabotage, it's usually onshore and on a much smaller scale," he says. "I can't think of anything similar to this—ever."
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 07, @01:41AM
If the damage is intentional, the damage can be inflicted again, after repairs. What would be the point of doing all this work, only to have it destroyed again just months after the job was completed?
Before anyone begins any work at all it is necessary to establish that everyone actually wants the pipe operational. It only takes one disagreeing party to ensure that it never operates again.
