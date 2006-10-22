The firm's former chief information security officer was found guilty of hiding a massive data breach from federal investigators.

A federal jury has convicted Uber's former security chief of charges related to a 2016 cover-up involving the ride-share giant, according to journalists present in the courtroom.

Joe Sullivan, who was found guilty of one count of obstruction and one count of misprision of a felony on Wednesday, helped to conceal a massive 2016 data breach from authorities, while also obstructing a Federal Trade Commission investigation.

[...] Federal prosecutors alleged that Sullivan subsequently attempted to "conceal, deflect, and mislead the Federal Trade Commission about the breach." Sullivan's charges stem from the cover-up, not paying the hackers. The latter has become increasingly common in the cybersecurity industry in recent years.

The case has decidedly split those in the cybersecurity community. The New York Times reports that this could be the first time that a security executive was held liable for a hacking incident in this way. The episode could ultimately set a new precedent for future cases in which CISOs must face legal consequences over data breaches.