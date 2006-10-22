In N.T.P., Mills built a system that allowed for endless tinkering, and he found joy in optimization. "The actual use of the time information was not of central interest," he recalled. The fledgling Internet had few clocks to synchronize. But during the nineteen-eighties the network grew quickly, and by the nineties the widespread adoption of personal computers required the Internet to incorpoa-*little*-bit-of-improvementrate millions more devices than its first designers had envisioned. Coders created versions of N.T.P. that worked on Unix and Windows machines. Others wrote "reference implementations" of N.T.P.—open-source codebases that exemplified how the protocol should be run, and which were freely available for users to adapt. Government agencies, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the U.S. Naval Observatory, started distributing the time kept by their master clocks using N.T.P.

A loose community of people across the world set up their own servers to provide time through the protocol. In 2000, N.T.P. servers fielded eighteen billion time-synchronization requests from several million computers—and in the following few years, as broadband proliferated, requests to the busiest N.T.P. servers increased tenfold. The time servers had once been "well lit in the US and Europe but dark elsewhere in South America, Africa and the Pacific Rim," Mills wrote, in a 2003 paper. "Today, the Sun never sets or even gets close to the horizon on NTP." Programmers began to treat the protocol like an assumption—it seemed natural to them that synchronized time was dependably and easily available. Mills's little fief was everywhere.