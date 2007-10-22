from the Who-am-I-Why-Am-I-Here dept.
After a huge backlash Blizzard reversed its decision to require a phone number to play Overwatch 2 — but only for existing accounts. New accounts still require it. Blizzard announced that it would be removing SMS Protect for Overwatch 1 players, but keeping the restriction for new Overwatch 2 accounts.
SMS Protect requires players to link their Overwatch accounts to a non-prepaid phone number, which excludes a large population who cannot afford cellphone plans. The intent behind this system is to cut back on "smurfing," a term used to identify high-skill, high-rank players who create new accounts to beat up on newer players. The move was seen to be equivalent to Google requiring an active phone service to "prevent spamming".
History has shown that this type of two factor authentication does not deliver the outcome desired. Users who want to use and abuse systems will just get a new phone number.
At a first (very brief) glance it might have seemed like a 'good idea' - but it obviously isn't. What other practices have you seen creeping into people's lives where technology (perhaps unintentionally) appears to be disadvantaging a specific group of people?
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday October 08, @11:14PM (1 child)
It used to be one had to spell her guts on paper in doctor's office and it would die in that office.
Nowadays they built electronic systems and they are unbelievably bad in all regards, but mostly in security. Right at any doctor web page dozens unrelated sites want you to give them script rights. Than they want all the information - medical and personal. Images of ids. They want password recovery questions, double authentication and so on. And they all simply don't work - die every other week and even doctors can't use them properly while old patients including mentally disabled are supposed to.
It's a house of horrors security wise especially for old and sick.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday October 08, @11:17PM
Did I mention SSA wants double authentication and fucking password rules too?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday October 08, @11:24PM
A&W used to let you go to their site and print off coupons: now you need the app.
We rarely, now, go to A&W.
