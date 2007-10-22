Stories
Adafruit's Cheekmate Gets to the Bottom (Ahem) of Chess Cheating Controversy

posted by janrinok on Saturday October 08, @06:02PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the no,-it's-not-a-bum-joke dept.
Hardware

Snotnose and an AC write:

Adafruit's Cheekmate gets to the bottom (ahem) of chess cheating controversy:

The Internet has been abuzz for weeks about a particularly juicy chess cheating controversy that erupted last month. The reigning chess world champion, Magnus Carlsen, lost in the third round to a 19-year-old upstart, Hans Niemann, in what was widely considered to be a shocking upset. Carlsen withdrew from the tournament the next day, and his cryptic comments on Twitter fueled rampant speculation that Niemann had cheated. The fact that Niemann admitted to cheating in online chess matches didn't help his case, but he steadfastly insisted he never cheated in over-the-board games.

The fierce debate eventually produced a bizarre viral conspiracy theory that Niemann had used anal beads to receive coded messages during the match. But would that even be possible? The folks at Adafruit Industries were sufficiently intrigued to put the theory to the test—you know, just to get to the bottom of the matter. The result is a prototype device called Cheekmate—because the Adafruit team rightfully loves their punny innuendoes—complete with a step-by-step guide for those who might want to build their own prototype.

This device, Adafruit insists, is not for actual cheating: "That would be asinine... in brief, a stain on the sport, but to record for posterior whether this sort of backdoor intrusion is even plausible or just an Internet myth." Lacking any willing human volunteers to test the prototype, they ended up embedding Cheekmate in a big, juicy slab of pork butt.

[...] Enter Adafruit, which naturally designed the Cheekmate prototype around the company's own products, assuming a one-way communication with an accomplice for testing the core idea. (The project also requires a soldering iron.) That includes an Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S2 with built-in Wi-Fi, capable of communicating with any mobile hotspot—like a cell phone with Wi-Fi tethering capability, presumably carried by the cheater's accomplice.

Original Submission


  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 08, @06:17PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 08, @06:17PM (#1275582)

    they ended up embedding Cheekmate in a big, juicy slab of pork butt.

    Somebody in Washington, D.C. now has a set of anal beads inserted? Biden? Pelosi? AOC? Probably AOC, all the rest of them are salted, dried, and dehydrated.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday October 08, @06:47PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Saturday October 08, @06:47PM (#1275584)

    Lacking any willing human volunteers to test the prototype, they ended up embedding Cheekmate in a big, juicy slab of pork butt.

    I suspect what they lacked is a human volunteer willing to openly report on the testing. They could have as many volunteers as they wanted by opening a Grindr account and sending a quick message way faster than it took them to pay the local butcher a visit.

