An explosion has rocked the sole road and rail link between Russia and Crimea, with video showing a fuel tanker burning and part of the Kerch Bridge collapsing into the sea.

An investigative committee says three people were killed in the incident, believed to be passengers of the car that was near the truck when it exploded.

Investigators have recovered the bodies and are working to identify them.

They have also established the details of the truck and its owner, registered in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, and have begun searching his place of residence.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a "partial collapse of two sections of the bridge".

The committee didn't immediately apportion blame.

Ukrainian media said the blast on the bridge happened at about 6am local time.

The bridge, a $US3.6 billion ($5.7 billion) project is a tangible symbol of Moscow's claims on Crimea.