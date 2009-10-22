Last week, publisher Spike Chunsoft regretfully informed customers that Valve-mandated game changes meant the first official English translation of Chaos;Head Noah would not be launching on Steam as planned. Now, the company says the visual novel will be coming to Steam later today, thanks to a change of heart from Valve's content review team.

In a statement, the publisher said it was told that Steam's content review team had "re-examined" the game and will now allow it to launch on Steam "as is." That's a major reversal from last week, when Spike Chunsoft cited "Steam's guideline-required changes to the game's content" that "would not allow the game to be released to [the publisher's] standards." It also brings Valve more in line with Nintendo, which was already allowing the ESRB M-rated game to launch on the Switch without any apparent issues.

"We believe this decision is the result of the unwavering support from fans of the Science Adventure Series as well as all of the players who are eagerly awaiting the release of this title," Spike Chunsoft said in its statement. "Your voices have been heard. We sincerely appreciate your commitment. We look forward to your continued support of Spike Chunsoft and the Science Adventure Series."