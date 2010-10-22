The Rust programming language is getting so popular that the team behind is creating a team that's dedicated to defining the default Rust coding style.

Rust, as developed analyst RedMonk put it, is the "developer darling" of the moment and the most desirable contender for new code that would otherwise be written in C or C++ thanks to its automated way of ensuring secure memory management.

[...] Each language has style guides and, if they're popular enough, may have multiple style guides from major users, like Google, which has its guide for C++ — the language Chrome is written in. Python's Guido van Rossum's posted his styling conventions here.

Rust, which reached version 1.0 in 2015, has a style guide in the "rustfmt" or 'Rust formatting tool' published on GitHub.

[...] "As the Rust language develops, we have a regular need for improvements to the style guide, such as to support new language constructs. This includes minor language changes, as well as highly anticipated new features such as let-chaining (RFC 2497) and let-else (RFC 3137). New constructs like these, by default, get ignored and not formatted by rustfmt, and subsequently need formatting added. Some of this work has fallen to the rustfmt team in recent years, but the rustfmt team would prefer to implement style determinations made by another team rather than making such determinations itself," writes Triplett.