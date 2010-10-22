Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Rust Programming Language Outlines Plan for Updates to Style Guide

posted by hubie on Monday October 10, @03:10PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

The Rust team is putting more resources into helping developers write code faster:

The Rust programming language is getting so popular that the team behind is creating a team that's dedicated to defining the default Rust coding style.

Rust, as developed analyst RedMonk put it, is the "developer darling" of the moment and the most desirable contender for new code that would otherwise be written in C or C++ thanks to its automated way of ensuring secure memory management.

[...] Each language has style guides and, if they're popular enough, may have multiple style guides from major users, like Google, which has its guide for C++ — the language Chrome is written in. Python's Guido van Rossum's posted his styling conventions here.

Rust, which reached version 1.0 in 2015, has a style guide in the "rustfmt" or 'Rust formatting tool' published on GitHub.

[...] "As the Rust language develops, we have a regular need for improvements to the style guide, such as to support new language constructs. This includes minor language changes, as well as highly anticipated new features such as let-chaining (RFC 2497) and let-else (RFC 3137). New constructs like these, by default, get ignored and not formatted by rustfmt, and subsequently need formatting added. Some of this work has fallen to the rustfmt team in recent years, but the rustfmt team would prefer to implement style determinations made by another team rather than making such determinations itself," writes Triplett.

Original Submission


«  This is How We Can Get a High-Resolution Image of an Exoplanet
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Rust Programming Language Outlines Plan for Updates to Style Guide | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.