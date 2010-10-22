No matter what car you drive, it's still not smart enough to get you from point A to point B all on its own. Arguably, Tesla is closer to letting you safely nap behind the wheel than any other automaker, but now its vehicles are going to be less smart in the short term. Tesla has announced that it's dropping ultrasonic sensors from the Model 3 and Model Y, and its more expensive cars will lose them starting next year. And that means Tesla has to temporarily disable some Autopilot features.

[...] New Model 3 and Model Y vehicles rolling off production lines in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Taiwan will now lack ultrasonic sensors. Enhanced camera-based Tesla Vision will take over the same tasks, but it won't be ready immediately. That means Tesla is going to have to disable several features, including Park Assist, Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon. Tesla didn't say how much it's saving by not using the ultrasonic sensors, but it must be significant if it's willing to stop supporting some of its trademark features while it works on new computer vision tech.

Those who already have their Model 3 and Y won't have to worry about losing features, but new vehicles will be limited. Tesla says that will change in the "near future" as it works on those Tesla Vision enhancements. The features will come back in a series of over-the-air updates. Presumably, this work will be completed by the time its more expensive vehicles lose the ultrasonic sensors next year.