One of the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8's newest features is the new Crash Detection function, which can detect whether the user had been in "a severe car crash." While it has been reported that this feature had not worked when a person was hit by another car while parked, a report by The Wall Street Journal shows that some iPhone users had this feature activated while on a roller coaster.

The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern reports that the iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature was triggered by at least six different iPhone users while they were on a roller coaster ride at Kings Island rides.

[...] When Crash Detection is triggered, it shows a warning on the screen for ten seconds, then it starts a ten-second countdown accompanied by an alarm sound. After that, the phone calls 911 and an automatic message says that "the owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone" with the location of the accident.

[...] While at first, it could sound like just a little error from the iPhone algorithm, it's actually a problem for 911, which is sending teams to rescue people that are not in a "severe car crash." In addition to that, the Wall Street Journal reports that this function also sends an emergency alert to the user's emergency contacts, making them worry about the person that is actually fine.

[...] Apple's spokesman said that "the technology provides peace of mind, and Apple will continue to improve it over time." While the company doesn't acknowledge a system update to minimize these errors, the best is to avoid riding roller coasters with a brand-new iPhone 14.