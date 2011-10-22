from the see-you-see-me dept.
Advanced Driver Assistance: Still Not Seeing Motorcycles - Adventure Rider:
Here we all are, hurtling into the future. Electric cars, electric motorcycles, alternative fuels, smart devices, the Internet of Things. It's all around us and creeping into our daily lives.
Soon the future will include self-driving cars. But how distant is that future? That's the big hairy question, right there. The more computers and smart devices make their way into the vehicles we drive and share the roads with, the more the drivers in them stop paying attention to the task at hand. And the AI systems in cars are not good enough for the confidence too many drivers put in them.
That, at least, is a possible conclusion reached by the authors and researchers from the Connected Motorcycle Consortium. They just released a white paper on "Powered Two Wheeler Conspicuity." We all know becoming more conspicuous in traffic can help us avoid collisions. But the question is becoming, "more conspicuous to whom?" Or, more specifically, to what?
You've probably been hearing about "self-driving" Teslas that have recently plowed into motorcycles, killing the riders. That's definitely a problem, and FortNine released a video (below) recently telling us all about that particular problem. He makes a lot of excellent points as well as a few scary ones. [...]
Let's take Teslas out of the equation. Manufacturers have fitted adaptive cruise control and lane assist on a lot of modern cars. Though it has seen active use for some time, adaptive cruise control still, has a lot of issues "seeing" motorcycles. This is a much bigger problem, because so many more cars are outfitted with these systems than a more "Tesla-like" "auto pilot."
[...] Instead of relying on ever-more disconnected drivers on the road to see us and keep us safe, it might be time to modify our motorcycles. Up to this point, we've tried bright colors, and interesting lighting, and sometimes even loud pipes, to make ourselves conspicuous to surrounding traffic. It might be time, instead, to think about playing to the AI as well as the human drivers.
This means that instead of trying to catch the human eye, we need to think about radar deflection, and camera lens reflectivity. Some of us ride motorcycles that have giant, flat panels (think hard ADV luggage) on our bikes. Those are great for visibility by radar and cameras. Those of us who ride naked bikes or motorcycles with soft luggage may instead be nearly invisible to those same systems. Motorcycles in general lack a large, flat surface that's easy for radar to "see."
White paper and FortNine video mentioned in the article.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Tuesday October 11, @04:52PM
Loud pipes? You didn't add those for safety, you added those because you're a jerk. Living in an alpine village, most motorcyclists are not a problem. Then comes the jerk, whose bike echoes for miles up and down the valley.
As for TFA: yes, there have been accidents, but AFAIK relatively few. Seeing motorcycles doesn't seem to be a general problem. Also, note that Tesla is moving to vision-only anyway - making your bike more radar-visible won't help there.
