Advanced Driver Assistance: Still Not Seeing Motorcycles - Adventure Rider:

Here we all are, hurtling into the future. Electric cars, electric motorcycles, alternative fuels, smart devices, the Internet of Things. It's all around us and creeping into our daily lives.

Soon the future will include self-driving cars. But how distant is that future? That's the big hairy question, right there. The more computers and smart devices make their way into the vehicles we drive and share the roads with, the more the drivers in them stop paying attention to the task at hand. And the AI systems in cars are not good enough for the confidence too many drivers put in them.

That, at least, is a possible conclusion reached by the authors and researchers from the Connected Motorcycle Consortium. They just released a white paper on "Powered Two Wheeler Conspicuity." We all know becoming more conspicuous in traffic can help us avoid collisions. But the question is becoming, "more conspicuous to whom?" Or, more specifically, to what?

You've probably been hearing about "self-driving" Teslas that have recently plowed into motorcycles, killing the riders. That's definitely a problem, and FortNine released a video (below) recently telling us all about that particular problem. He makes a lot of excellent points as well as a few scary ones. [...]