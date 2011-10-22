Stories
DeepMind Unveils First AI to Discover Faster Matrix Multiplication Algorithms

posted by hubie on Wednesday October 12, @12:24AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

DeepMind unveils first AI to discover faster matrix multiplication algorithms:

Can artificial intelligence (AI) create its own algorithms to speed up matrix multiplication, one of machine learning’s most fundamental tasks? Today, in a paper published in Nature, DeepMind unveiled AlphaTensor, the “first artificial intelligence system for discovering novel, efficient and provably correct algorithms.” The Google-owned lab said the research “sheds light” on a 50-year-old open question in mathematics about finding the fastest way to multiply two matrices.

Ever since the Strassen algorithm was published in 1969, computer science has been on a quest to surpass its speed of multiplying two matrices. While matrix multiplication is one of algebra’s simplest operations, taught in high school math, it is also one of the most fundamental computational tasks and, as it turns out, one of the core mathematical operations in today’s neural networks.

[...] This research delves into how AI could be used to improve computer science itself, said Pushmeet Kohli, head of AI for science at DeepMind, at a press briefing.

“If we’re able to use AI to find new algorithms for fundamental computational tasks, this has enormous potential because we might be able to go beyond the algorithms that are currently used, which could lead to improved efficiency,” he said.

This is a particularly challenging task, he explained, because the process of discovering new algorithms is so difficult, and automating algorithmic discovery using AI requires a long and difficult reasoning process — from forming intuition about the algorithmic problem to actually writing a novel algorithm and proving that the algorithm is correct on specific instances.

“This is a difficult set of steps and AI has not been very good at that so far,” he said.

[...] According to DeepMind, AlphaTensor discovered algorithms that are more efficient than the state of the art for many matrix sizes and outperform human-designed ones.

AlphaTensor begins without any knowledge about the problem, Kohli explained, and then gradually learns what is happening and improves over time. “It first finds this classroom algorithm that we were taught, and then it finds historical algorithms such as Strassen’s and then at some point, it surpasses them and discovers completely new algorithms that are faster than previously.”

Kohli said he hopes that this paper inspires others in using AI to guide algorithmic discovery for other fundamental competition tasks. “We think this is a major step in our path towards really using AI for algorithmic discovery,” he said.

What other new algorithms will be discovered? I wonder when they will attempt to apply this to factorization?

  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday October 12, @12:56AM

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 12, @12:56AM (#1276154) Journal
    Ordinary matrix multiplication on square matrices takes N^3 multiplications where N is the number of rows. The Strassen approach [wikipedia.org] decomposes a matrix by splitting it in half both rows and columns (there are ways to deal with odd numbers of rows/columns and the matrix pair, being multiplied, need not be square in order to be exploitable) and multiplying the 2 by 2 blocks in a way that require only 7 multiplications (and a few N^2 additions, but not a significant addition for a large enough matrix). This can be recursively bisected until you get to the lower limit where the algorithm isn't worth the bother.

    The result is that N^3 multiplications is reduced to roughly N^(7 log base 2) ~ N^2.8. Mathematicians have reduced this exponent further with some weird group theoretic approaches (such as here [siam.org], but presently it works only on ludicrously large matrices.

    The theoretical limit for normal matrix multiplication, using these tricks, is thought to be N^2, but presently, the closer you get to that exponent, the more vast you need your matrix to be in order to see those computation savings. For most purposes, it hasn't been worthwhile to look at matrix multiplication using an algorithm more sophisticated than the Strassen algorithm.

  • (Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Wednesday October 12, @12:56AM

    by stormwyrm (717) on Wednesday October 12, @12:56AM (#1276155) Journal

    Here is the paper. [nature.com] (doi:10.1038/s41586-022-05172-4). And the blog post from the researchers [deepmind.com]. TFA sounds more like a PR puff piece.

    I am a bit sceptical that this actually represents some kind of practical performance improvement. Strassen's algorithm for 2×2 matrices requires seven multiplications as opposed to the eight required by the standard O(n³) algorithm, but the standard algorithm requires four additions and Strassen's uses 17. I don't think that a single multiplication takes 13 more cycles than an addition on modern silicon. I don't think this was true even when Strassen discovered his algorithm. The 4×5 and 5×5 matrix multiplication, for which the standard algorithm does 100 multiplications while Strassen's does 80, but the new technique Deepmind used has discovered one with 76 multiplications. Now how many additions will it take, and how much more extra storage? Will saving 24 multiplications be worth all the extra additions and memory and cache overhead of the new technique?

    Just like Strassen's algorithm, it seems like no more than a theoretical curiosity. It seems doubtful it can deliver any actual performance gains. Still, it's intriguing that they were able to extend the domain into mathematics.

    --
    Numquam ponenda est pluralitas sine necessitate.
