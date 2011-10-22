from the weeder-classes dept.
Chemistry World has an article about how the best-selling organic chemistry textbook has become open access. The 10th edition of John McMurry's textbook, Organic Chemistry, will be available free-of-charge. It appears likely that it will be under one of the Creative Commons Attribution licenses.
John McMurry's Organic Chemistry has been one of the best selling chemistry textbooks since it was first printed in 1984. Under his agreement with Cengage Learning, the book's publisher, McMurry realised he could ask for the book's copyright to be returned to him 30 years after it was first printed. Without copyright of the first edition, the publisher is unable to produce any more new editions, McMurry notes.
[...] Now McMurry is writing the book's tenth edition, releasing it for free next summer on OpenStax, an educational technology nonprofit run out of Rice University, US. The book's ninth, 2015, edition is currently sold for around £70 in the UK and $80 in the US. The upcoming edition - and likely any future editions - will be freely available worldwide as digital download.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 12, @03:26AM
The prices quoted in tfa appear to be textbook rental prices? The book is 1200+ pages and my brief attempt to find a new copy of the hardback version for sale on line was unsuccessful, but hints pointed to something like US$300.
Instead I was shown rental offers for a range of different rental periods, all of which were hard to decipher, the adverts were meant to deceive.
It's great that the author has given his publisher the finger! At the same time, this may make it even more difficult for anyone that wants a real book to read and keep on their shelf.