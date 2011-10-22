Stories
UK Govt Launches Procurement for Tax Agency Systems

upstart writes:

UK govt launches procurement for tax agency systems:

The UK government has kicked off procurement to modernize aging legacy applications used by the national tax collector, HMRC (His Majesty's Revenue and Customs).

Crown Commercial Services, which sits within the Cabinet Office, has released the contract notice for the Digital and Legacy Application Services (DALAS) framework, which could be worth up to £4.2 billion (c $4.64 billion) over four years.

But the invitation to tender, the process through which suppliers bid for the places on the framework deals, is set to be split. Phase 1 will begin in February next year, with the timetable for Phase 2 yet to be announced.

HMRC has one of the largest and most complex IT estates in Europe with over 600 systems, 800 terabytes of data, 1,000 IT changes a month, and a 24/7 IT operation. It serves 45 million citizens and more than 5 million business taxpayers.

In August, HMRC released a prior information notice, which starts early conversations with suppliers before the formal competition begins.

