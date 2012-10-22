from the waiting-for-the-bum-joke dept.
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies:
Colonoscopies are a dreaded rite of passage for many middle-age adults. The promise has been that if you endure the awkwardness and invasiveness of having a camera travel the length of your large intestine once every decade after age 45, you have the best chance of catching -- and perhaps preventing -- colorectal cancer. It's the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. Some 15 million colonoscopies are performed in the US each year.
Now, a landmark study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated.
The study marks the first time colonoscopies have been compared head-to-head to no cancer screening in a randomized trial. The study found only meager benefits for the group of people invited to get the procedure: an 18% lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, and no significant reduction in the risk of cancer death. It was published Sunday in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Study researcher Dr. Michael Bretthauer, a gastroenterologist who leads the clinical effectiveness group at the University of Oslo in Norway, said he found the results disappointing.
But as a researcher, he has to follow the science, "so I think we have to embrace it," he said. "And we may have oversold the message for the last 10 years or so, and we have to wind it back a little."
Other experts say that as good as this study was, it has important limitations, and these results shouldn't deter people from getting colonoscopies.
[...] When the study authors restricted the results to the people who actually received colonoscopies -- about 12,000 out of the more than 28,000 who were invited to do so -- the procedure was found to be more effective. It reduced the risk of colorectal cancer by 31% and cut the risk of dying of that cancer by 50%.
Bretthauer said the true benefits of colonoscopy probably lie somewhere in the middle. He said he thinks of the results of the full study -- including people who did and didn't get colonoscopies after they were invited -- as the minimum amount of benefit colonoscopies provide to a screened population. He thinks of the results from the subset of people who actually got the test as the maximum benefit people could expect from the procedure.
[...] "I don't think anyone should be canceling their colonoscopy," said Dr. Jason Dominitz is the national director of gastroenterology for the Veterans Health Administration.
"We know that colon cancer screening works," he said in an interview with CNN. Dominitiz co-authored an editorial which ran alongside the study.
There are several options for colorectal cancer screening. Those include stool tests which check for the presence of blood or cancer cells, and a test called sigmoidoscopy, which looks only at the lower part of the colon. Both have been shown to reduce both cancer incidence and colorectal cancer deaths.
"Those other tests work through colonoscopy," Dominitz said. "They identify people at high risk who would benefit from colonoscopy, then the colonoscopy is done and removes polyps, for example, that prevents the individual from getting colon cancer in the first place, or it identifies colon cancer at a treatable stage."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Gaaark on Wednesday October 12, @10:49PM
I don't care: i love watching it on TV!
Form a tube with both hands together and look through it: you just watched a colonoscopy! Was it as good as a Kardashians rerun? Probably.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Wednesday October 12, @10:49PM (2 children)
Maybe I'm misreading this, but it seems that the disappointing results are judged based on the fact that 57% of the people invited to get colonoscopies didn't get them done.
It seems harsh to devalue the usefulness of a procedure because people just didn't do it after they were asked to go do it. I understand people tend to put off getting tested for stuff, but wouldn't that mean doctors should push harder to get those tests done? They even mentioned the results are far more dramatic when you limit the comparison in outcomes to the group that actually got colonoscopies(cut the risk of dying of that cancer by 50%). That's a phenomenal result showing that colonoscopies actually work and save lives.
The headline and the story don't line up. Did I miss something?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday October 12, @11:20PM
it seems your reading and mine align..
the colonoscopies were considered not effective when they didn't occur.
So
servicing your car is not effective if you could have had it serviced, but chose not to..
brushing your teeth is not effective if you could have brushed, but chose not to..
closing your windows and doors isn't effective in preventing bugs getting into your house if you chose not to close them..
Reduction in the risk of colorectal cancer by 31% and cutting the risk of dying of that cancer by 50% seems pretty clear evidence that having colonoscopies is a good idea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 12, @11:21PM
Speculation -- if you have a family history of colon cancer or any other reasons to be at high risk (not sure what these are--perhaps obesity?), then getting scoped is likely a good idea. Otherwise, maybe not?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 12, @11:22PM
Everybody hates on the prep, and for me it's not the taste it's the volume. Who drinks 3L of anything in that short period of time?
But no, what I really dread is being drugged. It was a lot less bad than I thought it would be. Last thing I remember is failing to track things with my eyes like I had too much to drink, and I actually said "it feels like I had too much to drink" then I woke up in a wheel chair.
So? The real anxiety comes from having been knocked out at the dentist years earlier. For that one they under-dosed and I was all dizzy and shit until they shot me again. 1/10 would not recommend. Fuck that shit. I have anxiety about all anesthetics now.
I don't want to be knocked out. Find a way to scan my colon without prep or drugs. That'd rule. They have "virtuals" now, but I'm given to understand they're even less effective.
Standard is screening at 45 because I have a 1st degree relative who got CC (Mom) but I waited until 50 anyway and they found one benign polyp. I'm supposed to have it again at 55 and seriously, if I could legit avoid it I would. I don't think this study really overturns accepted practice enough for me though. I plan to bite the bullet again.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Wednesday October 12, @11:23PM
My first colonoscopy was pleasant. I got to watch it on a video monitor. It had all the allure of exploring a cave. The doctor told me what was happening and showed me when we reached the appendix.
Alas, on subsequent colonoscopies I didn't get to watch.