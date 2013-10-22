from the slipping-the-surly-bonds dept.
"We can't force the timeline. It will happen when it happens":
More than two decades have come and gone since entrepreneur Dennis Tito became the first person to pay for his own ride into space, spending a week on the International Space Station.
After that pioneering mission aboard a Soyuz vehicle, Tito said he always had a desire to return to space, with a preference for flying to the Moon. But this thought remained mostly dormant, because Tito did not have confidence in any of the available spaceflight vehicles for such a mission.
That changed about a year and a half ago when he and his wife, Akiko Tito, visited SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California. After a tour, they discussed possible space tourism trips, and it did not take long for the lunar idea to come up. Would Tito be interested in riding aboard SpaceX's Starship vehicle for a flight around the Moon?
[...] "I said yes, I want to go," Akiko Tito added. "We both wanted to go."
The Titos announced Wednesday that they purchased two of a dozen seats on the second of SpaceX's planned circumlunar flights later this decade. With the public announcement, Akiko Tito becomes the first woman confirmed to fly on Starship. The flight will last about a week, outbound to the Moon, passing within about 40 km of the surface and flying back. Ten other seats on Starship remain unsold and are available. Tito said he was not at liberty to disclose the price he paid.
[...] Given the amount of development work ahead of it, Starship is unlikely to be ready for crewed circumlunar trips before 2025, and that date probably will slip later into the decade. "My personal timeframe is that we're willing to wait for as long as we're healthy," Tito said. "We can't force the timeline. It will happen when it happens."
[...] After Tito's first trip to space in April 2001, six other people launched on a Soyuz through 2009, for $20 million to $30 million a trip. Then, for a decade, there was no space tourism at all. Tito said he had hoped the private spaceflight industry would blossom, with the price of an orbital trip coming down to $1 million per person.
"It dried up and nothing happened," Tito said. "I thought there would be hundreds of people going into space. It was kind of disappointing. Now all of a sudden with the development of reusability, I think it's finally happening. We're just excited as can be."
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 13, @08:30PM (1 child)
I'm going to start a gofundme to pay for a ticket. I promise to post here on SN every day of the trip, and describe everything extensively.
Your private safe room in the back of your mind? Trump pooped in it.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday October 13, @08:37PM
Don't bother. Billionaire beta testers will pay out the ass for the 2025-2028 timeframe, but it will be cheap later. You may or may not live to see it.
Maybe there will be a fire sale on New Shepard suboptimal rollercoaster tickets following the recent rocket failure. You would only have to live blog for a few minutes.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]