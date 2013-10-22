One part of Google may have given up on cloud gaming, with Stadia set to be discontinued in a few months. But on the ChromeOS team, there's a whole new initiative to try and push back on the whole "you can't game on a Chromebook" thing. Today, Google — along with a handful of hardware and software partners — are announcing what it calls "the world's first laptops built for cloud gaming."

Stripping back the hyperbole, what does this mean in practice? After all, the whole point of cloud gaming is that you don't need superpowered hardware to enjoy high-quality games — many existing Chromebooks can run cloud gaming services just fine. That said, the new laptops announced today are quite a bit different than your average Chromebook.

At a high level, Google says that it focused on a handful of hardware features to differentiate these laptops, including large displays with high refresh rates, keyboards with anti-ghosting tech (and RBG keyboards in some cases), WiFi 6/6E cards and generally high specs.