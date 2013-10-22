from the intergalactic-planetary....protocol dept.
Peer-to-peer file sharing would make the Internet far more efficient:
When the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in early 2020, the world made an unprecedented shift to remote work. As a precaution, some Internet providers scaled back service levels temporarily, although that probably wasn't necessary for countries in Asia, Europe, and North America, which were generally able to cope with the surge in demand caused by people teleworking (and binge-watching Netflix). [...]
But is overprovisioning the only way to ensure resilience? We don't think so. [...]
The reality today is that the Internet is more often used to send exactly the same thing to many people, and it's doing a huge amount of that now, much of which is in the form of video. [...]
The real problem is not so much the volume of content being passed around—it's how it is being delivered, from a central source to many different far-away users, even when those users are located right next to one another.
A more efficient distribution scheme in that case would be for the data to be served to your device from your neighbor's device in a direct peer-to-peer manner. But how would your device even know whom to ask? Welcome to the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS).
[...] The key to IPFS is what's called content addressing. Instead of asking a particular provider, "Please send me this file," your machine asks the network, "Who can send me this file?" [...]
These queries are made using IPFS, an alternative to the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP), which powers the World Wide Web. Building on the principles of peer-to-peer networking and content-based addressing, IPFS allows for a decentralized and distributed network for data storage and delivery.
[...] Ultimately, IPFS is an open network, governed by community rules, and open to everyone. And you can become a part of it today! The Brave browser ships with built-in IPFS support, as does Opera for Android. There are browser extensions available for Chrome and Firefox, and IPFS Desktop makes it easy to run a local node. Several organizations provide IPFS-based hosting services, while others operate public gateways that allow you to fetch data from IPFS through the browser without any special software.
Way too much info to chop down for here, so go read TFA for details.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 14, @02:06AM
"Please send me this file," your machine asks the network, "Who can send me this file?"
or .. is this BT?
In any case, let's all share our C: or /home across the whole solar system just like in the good old days
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 14, @02:08AM
with a new name and protocol?
(Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Friday October 14, @02:12AM (1 child)
I dialed a BBS in Namibia(I got the number for off a local free-net list) once circa 1991 and was connected for about 90 seconds. My folks got a bill for long distance charges of about $12 as I recall.
Is this decentralized hopefest going to come with the benefits of the old BBSs or will it continue with the world nation path we're on now??
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 14, @02:25AM
Option B) continue with the world nation path we're on now
Just like Ma Bell and Telstra they will suck all your wealth out to the maximum possible giving the least service and infrastructure to do so and claim that they need more funding from the government just to stay in business while paying their executives millions.
This is how it was in the past, it is how it is now, what makes you think the future will be any different?