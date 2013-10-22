from the we've-built-it-and-they-still-won't-come dept.
Data from DappRadar suggests metaverse platforms Decentraland and The Sandbox each have fewer than 1,000 "daily active" users, despite $1 billion valuations:
What's going on in the metaverse these days, you might ask. Looking at two of the biggest companies with over $1 billion valuations, one data point suggests that users may not be returning every day. According to data aggregator DappRadar, the Ethereum-based virtual world Decentraland had 38 "active users" in the past 24 hours, while competitor The Sandbox had 522 "active users" in that same time.
It's important to note that an active user, according to DappRadar, is defined as a unique wallet address' interaction with the platform's smart contract. For example, logging onto The Sandbox or Decentraland to make a purchase with SAND or MANA, each platform's respective native utility token, is counted as an "active use."
This means that DappRadar's compilation of daily "active users" doesn't count people who simply log in and interact with other users on a metaverse platform or drop in briefly for an event, such as a virtual fashion week. It also may mean that fewer transactions, like buying or selling a non-fungible token (NFT), take place on these platforms than the number of people that visit.
[...] Sam Hamilton, Creative Director at Decentraland, disputed the way DappRadar tracks daily "active users" on the platform. "DappRadar doesn't track our users, only people interacting with our contracts," he told CoinDesk, adding that the platform had 8,000 users on average per day, though he did not specify what makes an "active use" versus a more passive interaction. [...]
[...] "Imagine you only track the number of people paying for something at a cashier at a shopping mall," he said. "That doesn't mean there aren't a lot of passerbys."
In a follow-up tweet, Madrid said that measuring on-chain transactions does not capture the number of users on the platform.
[...] Beverage company Snapple's pop-up bodega in Decentraland last August sparked questions about mainstream use cases for promotional content in the metaverse. In July, skater Tony Hawk announced his virtual skatepark paired with an avatar collection in The Sandbox, which aims to bring fans from his $1.4 billion "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" video game to a new, more interactive platform. Set to run from October 19 to 23, the turnout of virtual skaters may be larger than the users purchasing Hawk's NFTs in SAND.
"In my opinion, we're leaning towards a lack of product-market fit on that side ... irrespective of their valuation," said Fleyshman.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday October 14, @05:25AM
and nobody came.
Because nobody could give enough of a fuck, maybe...