What's going on in the metaverse these days, you might ask. Looking at two of the biggest companies with over $1 billion valuations, one data point suggests that users may not be returning every day. According to data aggregator DappRadar, the Ethereum-based virtual world Decentraland had 38 "active users" in the past 24 hours, while competitor The Sandbox had 522 "active users" in that same time.

It's important to note that an active user, according to DappRadar, is defined as a unique wallet address' interaction with the platform's smart contract. For example, logging onto The Sandbox or Decentraland to make a purchase with SAND or MANA, each platform's respective native utility token, is counted as an "active use."

This means that DappRadar's compilation of daily "active users" doesn't count people who simply log in and interact with other users on a metaverse platform or drop in briefly for an event, such as a virtual fashion week. It also may mean that fewer transactions, like buying or selling a non-fungible token (NFT), take place on these platforms than the number of people that visit.

[...] Sam Hamilton, Creative Director at Decentraland, disputed the way DappRadar tracks daily "active users" on the platform. "DappRadar doesn't track our users, only people interacting with our contracts," he told CoinDesk, adding that the platform had 8,000 users on average per day, though he did not specify what makes an "active use" versus a more passive interaction. [...]

[...] "Imagine you only track the number of people paying for something at a cashier at a shopping mall," he said. "That doesn't mean there aren't a lot of passerbys."