Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Delta Invests in Air Taxi Startup Joby to Enable Home-to-Airport Flights

posted by janrinok on Friday October 14, @10:13AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

Delta invests in air taxi startup Joby to enable home-to-airport flights:

Flying taxi startup Joby Aviation just landed a deal that could make your ride to the airport much more enjoyable. Delta is investing a total of up to $200 million in Joby in exchange for a home-to-airport flight service. Instead of hailing a car or paying for parking, you can have an eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft take you to the terminal without the usual traffic hassles.

The service will initially be available to Delta passengers travelling through New York City and Los Angeles, and will operate for at least five years after launch. It will exist alongside Joby's regular airport service in "priority" areas.

This represents a significant boost for Joby. It was the first eVTOL company to get key FAA certifications for airworthiness and carrier service, and now it's signing a "first-of-its-kind" (according to the companies) agreement with a US airline. The move could give Joby an edge over rivals like Archer and Wisk Aero that are waiting for FAA certifications or major commercial partnerships.

Original Submission


«  The New Compound that Destroys MRSA
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Delta Invests in Air Taxi Startup Joby to Enable Home-to-Airport Flights | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)