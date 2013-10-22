from the what-would-YOU-decide? dept.
Explained: Why a new lawsuit targeting Google & YouTube can potentially change the internet forever- Technology News, Firstpost;:
Legislators have often debated whether social media platforms and search result aggregators should be held responsible for objectionable content that users post, which then gets recommended to different users by an algorithm, based on the user's interest.
The Supreme Court of the United States of America is now going to consider a case against Google, which may settle the debate and potentially change the internet forever.
The Supreme Court of the US is going to listen to the case of Gonzalez v. Google. The case was filed by the parents of Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed in the 2015 ISIS attack in Paris.
Gonzalez's family is suing Google, claiming that YouTube, which is owned by Google, violated the Anti-Terrorism Act when its algorithm recommended ISIS videos to other users. The complaint states that YouTube not only hosts videos that are used by ISIS to recruit terrorists but also recommends these videos to users, instead of taking them down as per their content moderation policies.
Google and several social media companies have been sued for the content that they host on their platforms earlier as well. However, they have sought protection under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which states no computer service provider "shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information" published by another content provider, meaning its users.
[...] In case Google wins the case, nothing changes. However, if Google loses the case the ramifications may be huge.
Google, YouTube and several social media platforms have often cited Section 230 and its fundamentals in lawsuits where they have been pulled up for content that they host. It has also allowed them to coyly state that the algorithm pushes certain types of content and that the algorithm has no bias, and mainly considers what people are engaging with. If Google loses the case, social media platforms will no longer be able to cite Section 230. Moreover, they will be held liable for not only the content they host but also for the content their algorithms recommend.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 14, @09:34PM
Just remove the algorithm that "recommends" the vids